BALTIMORE HOLY S#!T and SUGAR TANK to Take the Stage at Highwire Improv

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Highwire Improv continues to showcase Baltimore's funniest people, both on land and on sea. Don't miss your chance on Thursday to experience Baltimore Holy S#!t, the definitive comedy boat tour of the Inner Harbor. We set sail at 7 p.m. from the Broadway Pier in Fells Point. Get your tickets now!

The newest edition of Sugar Tank hits the stage on Saturday at 8 p.m. Producer Rasheed Green presents standups Cireé, Mia Musa and Ronald James to inspire improv from Arneé Simmons, Etta Monique, Geoff Taylor and Jess Robey. Tickets are $10.

In between, we have Friday shows from Baltimore stalwarts Your Mother, YardSale69, Girl Talk, Ploy Twist, Friendly Fire and Twig! The Saturday lineup kicks off with musical improv from Check This Out and Unofficial before a surprise team and Leadership Pants take the stage.

Make this weekend funnier with a trip to The Highwire Center. Tickets for Friday and Saturday shows are $10!

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