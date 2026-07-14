BALTIMORE HOLY S#!T and SUGAR TANK to Take the Stage at Highwire Improv
Producer Rasheed Green leads SUGAR TANK with standups Ciré, Mia Musa, and Ronald James at The Highwire Center.
Highwire Improv continues to showcase Baltimore's funniest people, both on land and on sea. Don't miss your chance on Thursday to experience Baltimore Holy S#!t, the definitive comedy boat tour of the Inner Harbor. We set sail at 7 p.m. from the Broadway Pier in Fells Point. Get your tickets now!
The newest edition of Sugar Tank hits the stage on Saturday at 8 p.m. Producer Rasheed Green presents standups Cireé, Mia Musa and Ronald James to inspire improv from Arneé Simmons, Etta Monique, Geoff Taylor and Jess Robey. Tickets are $10.
In between, we have Friday shows from Baltimore stalwarts Your Mother, YardSale69, Girl Talk, Ploy Twist, Friendly Fire and Twig! The Saturday lineup kicks off with musical improv from Check This Out and Unofficial before a surprise team and Leadership Pants take the stage.
Make this weekend funnier with a trip to The Highwire Center. Tickets for Friday and Saturday shows are $10!
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Curtains
Robert E. Kauffman Theater - Anne Arundel Community College (7/10-7/19) PHOTOS
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Blood of the Lamb - regional premiere
Rapid Lemon Productions (8/28-9/13)
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Henry IV, Part One
Hood College's Avalon Theater (7/10-7/18)
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The Wizard of Oz
Toby's Dinner Theatre (3/20-6/07)
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SWAN LAKE by The United European Ballet Company
The Maryland Theatre (10/22-10/22)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (8/15-8/15)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (10/25-11/01)
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Weird Al Yankovic at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion (8/02-8/02)
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MET Comedy Extravaganza
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (9/05-9/06)
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The Comedy Pigs
Highwire Center (8/08-8/08)