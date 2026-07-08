HELL'S KITCHEN Tickets to Go on Sale This Week for Baltimore Hippodrome Engagement

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Tickets will go on sale for performances of HELL'S KITCHEN at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre this Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. EST.

The Hippodrome's engagement will feature eight performances only Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 22. Tickets will be available at BaltimoreHippodrome.com, Ticketmaster.com, or the Hippodrome Box Office, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on show days from 11 a.m. to showtime. Groups of 10 or more should contact Groups@BaltimoreHippodrome.com or call 888-451-5986.

HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat with Alicia Keys' greatest hits and brand-new songs written exclusively for the show — brought to life through exhilarating choreography. Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL'S KITCHEN!

The North American Tour of HELL'S KITCHEN currently stars Maya Drake as Ali, Kennedy Caughell as Jersey, Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis, and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck. Joining them on stage are Stemarciae Bain, Miya Bass, Jaylen T. Bryant, Rashada Dawan, Sherée Marcelle Dunwell, 'Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Scott Holland II, Alfred Jackson, Christopher Miller, Usman Ali Mughal, Chikezie Nwankwo, Sangeetha “Sang” Santhebennur, Marley Soleil, Beda Spindola, Asten Stewart, Teetee, Sydney Townsend, Timothy Wilson, and Ethan Zundell. Together, this company brings Alicia Keys' music and Kristoffer Diaz's story to vibrant life in cities across the country. Casting is subject to change.

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Related Stories 1 Review: HELL'S KITCHEN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR (OKC) at Civic Center Music Hall 4/7/26

Based on the life story of Alicia Keys, Hell's Kitchen not only brings you all of the hits, I mean all of this hits, but takes you into Alicia's world before it even starts. The tone is set via the cypher-ish DJ set (Alicia's playlist growing up maybe?) reminicent of 106& Park, Rap City, digital underground, and artists on the street corner inviting you in to a melodic flow of New York (many of us grew up on IYKYK). 2 HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour is Coming to ATG San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

The North American tour of Hell's Kitchen is coming to ATG San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre, Hell's Kitchen is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, and features the music of Alicia Keys.