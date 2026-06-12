Video: OTHELLO Sneak Peek Features Wendell Pierce at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Wendell Pierce stars opposite Ben Turner as Iago in Simon Godwin's production of the Shakespeare tragedy.
A new clip from Shakespeare Theatre Company's production of OTHELLO offers a look at Wendell Pierce in the title role, with the Washington, D.C. company sharing footage of the actor on the Harman Hall stage. Pierce, widely known for his work on THE WIRE, takes on one of Shakespeare's most demanding roles in a production that is currently running in the nation's capital.
OTHELLO is Shakespeare's tragedy centered on a military commander whose world unravels through the calculated manipulation of a trusted subordinate. In this production, Venice is shaken when Othello elopes with a nobleman's daughter, while his lieutenant Iago, passed over for promotion, sets out to destroy him. Iago's campaign of deception transforms Othello's perception of his faithful wife and turns allies into enemies.
The production is directed by Simon Godwin, who serves as Shakespeare Theatre Company's Artistic Director, and features Ben Turner, known for MACBETH, as Iago. Olivia Cygan makes her STC debut as Desdemona, and Melanie Field plays Emilia in the company. The production runs through June 28 at Harman Hall.
BroadwayWorld previously reviewed the production, noting the company's history of drawing major performers to its stage and the strength of Pierce's performance in the title role.
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