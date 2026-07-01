FOOTLOOSE to Open at Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre at CCBC Essex

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Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, in residence at CCBC Essex, will perform Footloose, July 24 – August 2, 2026. All performances will be held at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, F. Scott Black Theatre at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Blvd.

Footloose is a crowd-pleasing musical about youth, freedom, and the power of music. When a rebellious teenager moves to a small town where dancing is banned, he challenges the rules—and the community—to rediscover joy, connection, and self-expression. Packed with electrifying dance numbers and iconic 80s hits, Footloose is an energetic celebration of breaking free and finding your voice. Footloose is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Footloose performance schedule – two weekends only:

July 24, 25, 31, August 1 at 8 p.m.

July 26, August 2 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $22 adults, $20 seniors (age 60+), $14 child (12 and under), free for CCBC students with current ID and are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online.

Directed by Jake Stuart with Charlotte Evans as musical director and Lauren Stuart as choreographer. The stage manager/set designer/properties manager is Dan Morelli. Lighting designer is Thomas Gardner, sound design by Terry Edwards, with Heather Kohlbus as costumer.

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