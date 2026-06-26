HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL to Play Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater This Summer
The Frederick venue will present the Disney classic as part of its Theatre For Young Audiences series.
The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater has announced the next Theatre For Young Audiences show: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL! Join us at East High on Saturday mornings, July 18th - August 8th only!
Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on your stage in Disney's High School Musical! Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.
These shows are preceded by lunch, featuring your choice of All-Beef Hot Dog or Pizza, and served with Potato Chips. A Full Service Cash Bar is available. Bar tab and gratuity not included. Children under age 3 not admitted.
The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater is located at 5 Willowdale Drive. Since 1990, WOB has been entertaining the greater Frederick area. Ticket prices vary by performance type. Tickets can be purchased at www.wayoffbroadway.com or by calling (301)662-6600.
|
Curtains
Robert E. Kauffman Theater - Anne Arundel Community College (7/10-7/19)
|
The Wizard of Oz
Toby's Dinner Theatre (3/20-6/07)
|
The Tale of Cymbeline
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (6/12-7/19)
|
As You Like It
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (6/25-6/28)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/28)
|
A Beautiful Noise
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/28)
|
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Compass Rose Theater (7/31-8/09)
|
Maybe Happy Ending
Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (9/13-9/19)
|
Variations on Silence
Rapid Lemon Productions (7/10-7/26)
|
SIX (Boleyn Tour)
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (10/25-11/01)