HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL to Play Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater This Summer

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The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater has announced the next Theatre For Young Audiences show: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL! Join us at East High on Saturday mornings, July 18th - August 8th only!

Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on your stage in Disney's High School Musical! Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

These shows are preceded by lunch, featuring your choice of All-Beef Hot Dog or Pizza, and served with Potato Chips. A Full Service Cash Bar is available. Bar tab and gratuity not included. Children under age 3 not admitted.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater is located at 5 Willowdale Drive. Since 1990, WOB has been entertaining the greater Frederick area. Ticket prices vary by performance type. Tickets can be purchased at www.wayoffbroadway.com or by calling (301)662-6600.

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