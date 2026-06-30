PLEASE UNDERESTIMATE ME at Olney Theatre Center to Extend Run with Carla Hall

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Olney Theatre Center has announced a two-week extension of Please Underestimate Me, the world premiere solo show starring celebrity chef, bestselling author, and television personality Carla Hall. Following strong audience response and critical acclaim, the production will now run through Sunday, July 26 in Olney Theatre Center's Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab.

Directed by recent Helen Hayes Award recipient Lili-Anne Brown, Please Underestimate Me was co-written by Carla Hall, Lori Kaye, and Leslie Thomas.

Additional performances have been added on Wednesday, July 15 at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 19 at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m.

In the autobiographical production, Hall shares the story of her journey from an awkward theater camp kid in Tennessee to becoming one of America's most recognizable culinary personalities. The one-woman show explores the challenges she faced along the way—from navigating expectations surrounding Black excellence and sexism to embracing her individuality—and reflects on the experiences that helped her discover her voice.

Blending humor, personal storytelling, and reflection, Please Underestimate Me invites audiences into Hall's life as she traces the path through Howard University, modeling in Paris, and ultimately to a career in food and television, revealing what she describes as the secret ingredient behind her greatest creation: herself.

Tickets range from $77 to $112, with discounts available for groups, seniors, teachers, active military personnel, first responders, and students.

Tickets are available at olneytheatre.org/carlahall or by calling 301-924-3400.

Founded in 1938, Olney Theatre Center produces year-round world premieres, American premieres, musicals, and classic works while serving as a cultural hub for the greater Washington, D.C., and central Maryland communities. The organization also offers educational programs, apprenticeships, and mentorship opportunities for emerging theatre artists.

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