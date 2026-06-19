Video: PLEASE UNDERESTIMATE ME Trailer Debuts for Olney Theatre Center World Premiere

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A trailer for PLEASE UNDERESTIMATE ME, the world premiere one-woman show starring Carla Hall, has arrived from Olney Theatre Center as the production plays its limited run in Maryland. The clip offers audiences a first look at Hall's stage debut in the autobiographical piece, which traces her path from Tennessee to Paris to television stardom.

PLEASE UNDERESTIMATE ME was written by Hall alongside Lori Kaye and Leslie Thomas. The show follows Hall through the defining chapters of her life, including her childhood in Tennessee, her time at Howard University, a modeling career in Paris, and her eventual rise as a chef and television personality. The production explores themes of identity, authenticity, and the pressures of Black excellence and sexism she encountered along the way.

The world premiere is directed by Lili-Anne Brown and runs at Olney Theatre Center's Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab through July 24. It marks Hall's first professional stage role. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the announcement of the production when it was first revealed earlier this year.

BroadwayWorld's critic has also weighed in on the show. Read the full review of PLEASE UNDERESTIMATE ME at Olney Theatre Center here.

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