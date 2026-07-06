SOME LIKE IT HOT to Open Olney Theatre Center's Newly Renovated Bernard Family Theatre

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Olney Theatre Center announced that it will open its newly renovated Bernard Family Theatre with the first regional theatre production of the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot (September 18 - November 8, 2026), replacing La Cage aux Folles, which will be produced in a future season.

Said Jason Loewith, Olney Theatre Center's Artistic Director, “While deciding to delay La Cage was difficult, I felt the opportunity to be the first regional theatre in the country to get our hands on Some Like It Hot was too big a coup for us to pass up. I'm energized by the opportunity to take our audiences on the wild ride that turns Joe into Josephine and Jerry into Daphne in a musical adaptation of a classic film, remade for our more nuanced, modern understanding of gender and performance. And it's just a lot of fun. Better still, the show will star Jacob Tischler, one of our best musical comedy performers, who you loved as Cosmo in Singin' In The Rain, and will soon have you laughing again, as Monty, in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.”

Some Like It Hot features a book by Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Additional casting will be available soon.

Most of the creative team from La Cage remains in place, with Loewith directing, Karla Puno Garcia choreographing, and Christopher Youstra music directing. Members of Olney Theatre who had selected La Cage as part of their season package will be automatically transferred into a corresponding performance of Some Like It Hot. Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Box Office (301-924-3400).

Some Like It Hot is available for purchase now with an Olney Theatre membership. Single tickets will go on sale July 15.

Resident Regional Premiere

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman

Book by Matthew Lopez & Amber Ruffin

September 18 - November 8, 2026

BERNARD FAMILY THEATRE

Directed by Jason Loewith

Choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia

Music Directed by Christopher Youstra

Based on the film that starred Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, and Marilyn Monroe, this Broadway hit gives a classic story new life with music and lyrics from the creators of Hairspray, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The super-smart book and lyrics by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez (Inheritance) and Late Night star Amber Ruffin update the vibe to suit 21st-century audiences, telling the hilarious story of two 1930s jazz musicians who go on the run from the mob disguised as women as part of an all-female band headed to California. Just like in the movie, Joe and Jerry become Josephine and Daphne, become “friendly” with the band's star singer Sugar Kane, and find themselves transformed by the experience – and in ways a 1950s film could never make explicit. This tap-heavy, dance-intensive, Prohibition-era spectacle retains a comic heart of pure gold as co-author Lopez reminds us, “we don't think men in dresses are funny, but we think idiots in trouble are always funny.” Get your tickets now, especially if you want to be one of the 50 patrons every night to sit at the cabaret tables surrounding the stage!

Some Like it Hot is presented through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

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