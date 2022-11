First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; Cumberland Theatre's ROCK OF AGES Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Standings - 11/21/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Bambi Johnson - CATS - Tidewater Players 9%

Rachel Miller - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre 9%

Danny Durr - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre 9%

Devon Johnson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 6%

Tommy Malek - RENT - Heritage Players 6%

Denise Adams - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 6%

Vince Muskgraves - A CHORUS LINE - Dundalk Community Theatre 6%

David Singleton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 5%

Devon Johnson - MAMMA MIA! - Milburn Stone Theatre 5%

Lindsay Zetter - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 4%

Rachel Miller - 42ND STREET - Children's Playhouse of MD 4%

Timoth David Copney - DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 4%

Becky Titelman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Scottfield Theatre Company 4%

Ilona Kessell - SWEET CHARITY - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 3%

Mark Minnick - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

Dane Hutchinson - PIPPIN - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Bambi Johnson - TARZAN - Phoenix Festival Theatre 2%

Tegan Williams - BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA - Strand Theater Company 2%

Shalyce Hemby - DREAMGIRLS - ArtsCentric 2%

Denise Adams - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 2%

Rikki Lacewell - ZANNA DON'T - spotlighters 1%

Katie Spelman - A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Rikki Lacewell - CINDERELLA - Silhouette Stages 1%

Jake Thereault - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fredericktowne Players 1%

Jacob Lehman/Jennifer Wholey Leman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Haynes Rapnicki - RENT - Heritage Players 8%

Jennifer Clark - MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre 8%

Danise Whitlock - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 8%

Austin Ginsburg - MAMMA MIA! - Milburn Stone Theatre 7%

Dickie Mahoney - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Tidewater Players 6%

Shari Austin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fredericktowne Players 6%

Janine Sunday - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater 6%

Deanna Marino - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 6%

Marta Noe - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Scottfield Theatre Company 5%

Tom Wyatt - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cockpit in court Summer Theatre 5%

Britney Soto - CLUE - Authentic Community Theatre 5%

William Bryant - FUN HOME - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

April Forrer - DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 4%

Eva Grove - SWEET CHARITY - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 3%

Tracey Bird - A WONDERFUL LIFE - Tidewater Players 2%

David Burdick - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Everyman Theatre 2%

Emilio Sosa - A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Deana Cruz-Conner - CINDERELLA - Silhouette Stages 2%

Deana Cruz - RENT - ArtsCentric 2%

David Burdick - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Everyman Theatre 1%

Danise Whitlock - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 1%

Kitt Crescenzo - DREAMGIRLS - ArtsCentric 1%

Danise Whitlock - A WICKED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Embassy Theatre 1%

Daisy Josephine McCarthy - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 1%

Marta Noe - RENT - The State Theatre of Havre de Grace 1%

Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Dundalk Community Theatre 41%

HARRIET'S HAPPIEST HALLOWEEN - Harford Dance Theater 24%

THE NUTCRACKER - Cecil Dance Theatre 19%

THE NUTCRACKER - Harford Dance Theater 16%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Bambi Johnson - CATS - Tidewater Players 11%

Tommy Malek - RENT - The Heritage Players 10%

Diane Smith - NEWSIES - Beth T'Filoh Community Theatre 9%

Danny Durr - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre 9%

Jason Vellon - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 5%

Andrew John Mitchell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 5%

Brian Tucker - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 4%

Dane Hutchinson - PIPPIN - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

Chuck Hamrick - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Scottfield Community Theatre 4%

William Bryant - FUN HOME - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Scott Ruble - SWEENEY TODD - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Kevin McAllister - DREAMGIRLS - ArtsCentric 3%

Mark Minnick - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 3%

Timoth David Copney - DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 3%

John Desmone - A CHORUS LINE - Dundalk Community Theatre 2%

Mark Minnick - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

Eric J. Potter - SWEET CHARITY - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 2%

Pam Neely - CABARET - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

Mari Andrea Travis - JULIUS CAESAR - Fools and Madmen 2%

Timoth Copney - DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 2%

Laura Wonsala - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Players on Air 1%

Mark Minnick - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater 1%

Brandon Pfeltz - A WONDERFUL LIFE - Tidewater Players 1%

TJ Lukacsina - CINDERELLA - Silhouette Stages 1%

Eric Potter - SWEET CHARITY - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Bethany Miller - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 10%

Caitlin Weems - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 10%

Scott Ruble - CLUE - ACT Blackbox 8%

Rain Pryor - HOODOO LOVE - Spotlighters 8%

Sarah O'Hara - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 7%

Nicole Mattis - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Cumberland Theatre 6%

Rikki Lacewell - DOT - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 6%

Sam Little - MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre 5%

Julie Herber - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Stevie Walker-Webb - OUR TOWN - Baltimore Center Stage 4%

Kimberli Rowley - THE CAKE - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Emily Hall - Mary Kate Olsen IS IN LOVE - Strand Theatre 4%

Paige Hernandez - FLYIN' WEST - Everyman Theatre 2%

Ben Azat - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air 2%

Wanda Dittmann - NIGHT WATCH - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Paul Saar - THE MOUSETRAP - Spotlighters Theatre 2%

Noah Himmelstein - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Everyman Theatre 2%

Danise Whitlock - A WICKED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Embassy Theatre 2%

Linda Chambers - NIGHT WATCH - Cockpit in Court 2%

Connie Ross - CALENDAR GIRLS - Silhouette Stages 2%

Michael Blum - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spotlighters 1%

Stevie Walker-Webb - THE FOLKS AT HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 1%

Alix Fenhagen - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - Single Carrot Theatre 1%

Miguel Rivera - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Authentic Community Theatre 1%

Mark Ashby - THE 39 STEPS - Embassy Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble Performance

CATS (NON-EQUITY) - Tidewater Players 8%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 8%

NEWSIES - Beth T'Filoh Community Theatre 7%

RENT - Heritage Players 7%

MAMMA MIA! - Milburn Stone Theatre 5%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 4%

THE CAKE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

CLUE - ACT Blackbox 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Dundalk Community Theatre 3%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 3%

TRUE WEST - Cumberland Theatre 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

DO IT NOW - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 2%

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater 2%

DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 2%

DREAMGIRLS - ArtsCentric 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

RENT - ArtsCentric 2%

THE RUDE MECHANICALS - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theatre Center 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Authentic Community Theatre 1%

FRANKENSTEIN - Strand Theatre 1%

OUR TOWN - Baltimore Center Stage 1%

LIGHTNING THEIF - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marty Jellison - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 9%

Bevin Gorin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 8%

Bill Price - CATS (NON-EQUITY) - Tidewater Players 8%

Rhett Wolford - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre 7%

Thomas Gardner - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cockpit in Court 7%

Patrick Yarrington - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Scottfield Theatre Company 7%

Thomas Gardner - RENT - Heritage Players 6%

David Hopkins - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 5%

Tyrell Stanley and Sammy Jungwirth - 42ND STREET - Children's Playhouse of Maryland 5%

Xander Mulder - MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Tyrell Stanley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Children's playhouse of MD 4%

Marc Smith - A CHORUS LINE - Dundalk Community Theatre 4%

Lindsay Alayne Stevens - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

Brendon McCabe - THE CAKE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Brad Ranno - DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 2%

Patrick Yarrington - RENT - The State Theatre of Havre De Grace 2%

Lindsay Alayne Stevens - FUN HOME - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Eric Hufford - AGNES OF GOD - Colonial Player of Annapolis 2%

Cedric white & Corey Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Artscentric 2%

Tyrell Stanley - RENT - ArtsCentric 1%

Harold Burgess II - FLYIN' WEST - Everyman Theatre 1%

Thomas Gardner - SWEET CHARITY - Cockpit in Court 1%

Tyrell Stanley - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 1%

Colin K. Bills - A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Thomas Gardner - A WONDERFUL LIFE - Tidewater Players 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mason Griffin - COMPANY - Cumberland Theatre 9%

Rachel Sandler - RENT - Heritage Players 8%

Chris Rose - CATS - Tidewater Players 8%

Ross Scott Rawlings - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 8%

Marlon Moran - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fredericktowne Players 6%

David Merrill - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 6%

Jeff Avery - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 5%

Nathan Scavilla - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Scottfield Theatre Company 5%

Beth Fink - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 5%

Trey Pope - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

Anthony Vitalo - MAMMA MIA! - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

Stephen Pompa - RENT - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Jasmine Lee - PIPPIN - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Jonathan Jensen - DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 3%

Nathan Scavilla - A BRONX TALE - Dundalk Community Theatre 3%

Nathan Scavilla - A CHORUS LINE - Dundalk Community Theatre 3%

Britany Atwater - LEGALLY BLONDE - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Christopher Youstra - A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Nathan Scavilla - SWEET CHARITY - Cockpit in Court 2%

Paige Rammelkamp - CINDERELLA - Sillhouette Stages 2%

Laura Hannagan - FUN HOME - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Nathan Scavilla - TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Phoenix Festival Theater 2%

Joshua C. Thomas - JULIUS CAESAR - Fools and Madmen 2%

Christopher Youstra - THE MUSIC MAN - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Bert Rodriguez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 1%

Best Musical

ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre 8%

NEWSIES - Beth T'Filoh Community Theatre 7%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 7%

CATS THE MUSICAL - Tidewater Players 7%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 6%

RENT - The Heritage Players 6%

DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 5%

MAMMA MIA! - Milburn Stone Theatre 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Scottfield Theatre Company 4%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Dundalk Community Theatre 3%

DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 3%

THE MUSIC MAN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

PIPPIN - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

RENT - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

A BRONX TALE - Dundalk Community Theatre 2%

RENT - ArtsCentric 2%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theatre Center 2%

DREAMGIRLS - ArtsCentric 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Toby's dinner Theatre 2%

FUN HOME - Milburn Stone Theatre 1%

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater 1%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fredericktowne Players 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater 20%

CAPTAIN HOOK: MY STORY OR HOW I CLAWED MY WAY TO THE TOP - Baltimore Playwrights Festival 10%

A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre Center 9%

OUT OF TIME - Authentic Community Theatre 7%

DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 7%

HOOK - Spotlighters Theatre 7%

MAKING FRIENDS - Embassy Theatre 6%

THE JOY THAT CARRIES YOU - Olney Theatre Center 5%

THE FOLKS AT HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 5%

LAST RITES - Embassy Theatre 5%

DINNER AND CAKE - 2022 4%

IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - Single Carrot Theatre 3%

CRYING ON TELEVISION - Everyman Theatre 3%

THE MOCKINGBIRD NEWS - Orlando Fringe 2%

BEHOLD, A NEGRESS - Everyman Theatre 2%

'SHROOMS BY RICHARD PAULI @ FELLS PT CORNER THEATER - fells point corner theater 2%

SCHARF'S SCHORTS - Spotlighters 2%

CLAY'S PLACE: INSIDE MY BLUE MIND - The Chesapeake Arts Center 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Matthew Trulli - NEWSIES - Beth T'Filoh Community Theatre 7%

Kyle Dalsimer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 6%

Patrick Collins - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 6%

Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Scottfield Theatre Company 5%

Jordan Kline - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre 5%

Garrett Zink - RENT - Heritage Players 4%

Lauren Spencer-Harris - MAMMA MIA! - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

Katelyn O'Connor - CATS THE MUSICAL - Tidewater Players 4%

Kaitlin Arnold - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 3%

Nia Chavis - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cockpit in Court 3%

Jeffrey Clise - SWEENEY TODD - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Timothy Bambara - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 2%

John Covaleski - DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 2%

Juan Danner - COMPANY - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Max Ozbolt - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Children's Playhouse of MD 2%

Nia Chavis - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 2%

Jade Jones - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Al Hall - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 2%

Timothy Vinson - CABARET - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

Amy Luchey - A CHORUS LINE - Dundalk Community Theatre 2%

Brandon Pfeltz - RENT - Heritage Players 2%

Matt Kurzyniec - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Tom Wyatt - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 2%

Rachel Ann Morgan - PIPPIN - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Haley Geiger - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Jillian Dugan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 8%

Shannon O'Sullivan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 6%

Kaitlin Ruby - THE MOUSETRAP - Spotlighters Theatre 6%

Bill Dennison - TRUE WEST - Cumberland Theatre 6%

Melissa Broy Fortson - CAPTAIN HOOK: MY STORY OR HOW I CLAWED MY WAY TO THE TOP - Baltimore Playwrights Festival 5%

Jessica Miller - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 4%

Julie Herbert - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Sharon Carter Brown - HOODOO LOVE - Spotlighters 4%

Edward Emmi - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

Alex Ade - Mary Kate Olsen IS IN LOVE - Strand Theatre 3%

Timoth David Copney - MANKIND - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

Jeffrey Clise - OUT OF TIME - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Robin Rouse - DOT - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 3%

Sarah Sickels - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Trenell Mooring - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 2%

Seth Thompson - MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Sam DeJesus - CLUE - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

Laura Gayvert - AGNES OF GOD - Colonial Players of Annapolis 2%

Jacob Reese - MACBETH - Maryland Entertainment Group 2%

Nicole Halmos - THE CAKE - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Melissa Fortson - HOOK - Spotlighters Theatre 2%

Jamie Trautman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Joan Crooks - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

Gerry McCarney - CLUE - ACT Blackbox 1%

Kimberli Rowley - MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre 1%

Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 13%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 12%

MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre 8%

CLUE - Authentic Community Theatre 7%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 6%

HOODOO LOVE - Spotlighters 6%

OUR TOWN - Baltimore Center Stage 5%

DOT - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 5%

AGNES OF GOD - Colonial Player of Annapolis 3%

METEOR SHOWER - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

DINNER AND CAKE - Everyman Theatre 3%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Silhouette Stages 3%

A WICKED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Embassy Theatre 3%

MANKIND - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

CAPTAIN HOOK: MY STORY OR HOW I CLAWED MY WAY TO THE TOP - Baltimore Playwrights Festival 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air 2%

Mary Kate Olsen IS IN LOVE - Strand Theatre 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spotlighters 1%

THE FOLKS AT HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 1%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Embassy Theatre 1%

PUFFS - Spotlighters 1%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Olney Theatre Center 1%

TUNA CHRISTAMS - Authentic Community Theatre 1%

THE 39 STEPS - Embassy Theatre 1%

CRYING ON TELEVISION - Everyman Theatre 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - TRUE WEST - Cumberland Theatre 12%

Timothy Bambara - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 11%

Shane Lowry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 10%

William Bryant - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 9%

Sammy Jungwirth - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Cockpit in Court 8%

Sammy Jungwirth - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 7%

Scott Ruble - CLUE - ACT Blackbox 5%

Cody James - SWEENEY TODD - Authentic Community Theatre 4%

William Bryant - FUN HOME - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

Sim Carpenter - RENT - ArtsCentric 4%

Brandon Gorin - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

David Hopkins - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater 3%

Heather McFadden - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fredericktowne Players 2%

Walt Spangler - A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Daniel Ettinger - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Everyman Theatre 2%

Brian Tucker - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 2%

Emily Lotz - DREAMGIRLS - ArtsCentric 2%

Terry Averill - AGNES OF GOD - Terry Averill 2%

Daniel Ettinger - CRYING ON TELEVISION - Everyman Theatre 1%

Moe Conn - NIGHT WATCH - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 1%

Sammy Jungworth - CINDERELLA - Silhouette Stages 1%

Mark Macaluso - SEEET CHARITY - Cockpit in Court 1%

J.R. Schroyer - DEAD AND BREATHING - Rapid Lemon Productions 1%

Daniel Ettinger - BEHOLD, A NEGRESS - Everyman Theatre 1%

Ethan Sinnott - THE MUSIC MAN - Olney Theatre Center 0%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Caitlin Weems/Timothy Bambara - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Embassy Theatre 19%

Janine Sunday - SPAMALOT - toby's dinner theatre 11%

Dickson Teel - A WONDERFUL LIFE - Tidewater Players 10%

Matt Coyle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 10%

Michael LeHew - LEGALLY BLONDE - Authentic Community Theatre 9%

Madeline Oslejsek - FRANKENSTEIN - The Strand Theatre 8%

Matt Coyle - MAMMA MIA! - Milburn Stone Theatre 8%

Jacob Schumacher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fredericktowne Players 7%

Max Garner - VARIATIONS ON CHANGE - Rapid Lemon Productions 5%

Jen Scorziello - FUN HOME - Milburn Stone Theatre 5%

Marty Jellison - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Embassy Theatre 4%

Max Garner - HER, ACROSS THE RIVER - Rapid Lemon Productions 3%

Matthew Nielson - THE JOY THAT CARRIES YOU - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bella Comotto - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Cockpit in Court 9%

Arianna Clark - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 6%

Hayden Kline - ROCK OF AGES - Cumberland Theatre 5%

Gabriel Webster - RENT - The State Theatre of Havre de Grace 4%

Kristy Echols - MAMMA MIA! - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

Josh Mooney - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 4%

Max Ozbolt - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Beth Tfiloh Comminuty Theatre 4%

Kay Megan Washington - DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 3%

Parker Bailey Steven - RENT - Heritage Players 2%

Barb Snyder - A WONDERFUL LIFE - Tidewater Players 2%

Steven Soltow - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz - A BRONX TALE - Dundalk Community Theatre 2%

Luann Lancaster - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 2%

Darren McDonnell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

Britany Atwater - CABARET - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

Vanessa Kinzey - DO IT NOW! - Playwrights Festival/Fells Point Corner Theatre 2%

Adam Grabau - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

Tyler Gilks - DAMN YANKEES - Embassy Theatre 2%

Traci Denhardt - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 2%

Vishal Vaidya - THE MUSIC MAN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Elizabeth Hamill - FUN HOME - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Jennifer Dickey - RENT - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

Kaitlin Ruby - A WONDERFUL LIFE - Tidewater Players 2%

Billy Blair - RENT - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

Gerald Jordan - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theater 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Andromeda Bacchus - HOODOO LOVE - Spotlighters 11%

Justine Quirk - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 7%

Tatiana Dalton - CALENDAR GIRLS - Silhouette Stages 7%

Tabitha Jablonski - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Authentic Community Theatre 6%

Thomas Peters - NIGHT WATCH - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 6%

Haley Gieger - THE 39 STEPS - Embassy Theatre 4%

Bill Dennison - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Shea-Mikal Green - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Daniel Bohrer - MACBETH - Maryland Entertainment Group 4%

Kaitlin Ruby - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spotlighters Theatre 4%

Randy Webber - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Dave Iden - Mary Kate Olsen IS IN LOVE - Strand Theatre 3%

Kaitlin Ruby - THE MOUSETRAP - Spotlighters 3%

Cailin Peluso - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Charlie Meeks - MACBETH - Cumberland Theatre 3%

adrian graham chesnavage - PUFFS - spotlighters 2%

Nicole Halmos - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Talia Segal - MARICELA DE LA LUZ LIGHTS THE WORLD - Fells Point Corner Theatre 2%

Matt Whiser - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Krystal Pope - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Marty Jellison - THE 39 STEPS - Embassy Theatre 2%

Karen Li - BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA - Strand Theater Company 2%

Gene Dzielak - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Joe Mariano - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spotlighters 1%

Reiner Prochaska - MACBETH - Maryland Entertainment Group 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - Children's Playhouse of Maryland 41%

A WICKED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Embassy Theatre 18%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR - Cockpit in Court 18%

THE RUDE MECHANICALS - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 14%

WHEN THE CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST - Arena Players 9%

CLARE LAWSON - Players on Air 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Cumberland Theatre 19%

Toby's Dinner Theatre 13%

Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre 13%

Tidewater Players 9%

Authentic Community Theatre 8%

Spotlighters 6%

Colonial Players 5%

Dundalk Community Theatre 5%

Scottfield Theatre Company 5%

Heritage Players 4%

Fells Point Corner Theatre 4%

ArtsCentric 3%

Single Carrot Theatre 2%

Silhouette Stages 2%

Frederick Towneplayers 1%

Chesapeake Arts Center 1%

Vagabonds Theater 1%

Silver Spring Stage 1%