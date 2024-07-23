Tracie Thoms to Join Everyman Theatre Annual Fundraising Gala A NIGHT FOR BALTIMORE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everyman Theatre will present its annual fundraising gala A Night for Baltimore, set to dazzle the city on Saturday, October 5, 2024. This year's event promises an unforgettable evening of artistic flair and community spirit, co-chaired by Drew Tildon Reis, Rosenberg, Martin, and Greenberg Associate/ Everyman Board Member, and Donald Thoms, Baltimore media personality/ Everyman Board Member.

Everyman Theatre's home at 315 West Fayette Street will transform into a vibrant space of entertainment, food, and drink featuring a selection of culinary creations and delectable desserts by the renowned Classic Catering People and handcrafted cocktails, including a signature drink created specifically for the event. Highlights of the night will include a concert by Baltimore's own Tracie Thoms and a post-show dance party with tunes provided by A-MAN the DJ. Tracie is renowned for her work in TV, film, and theater, including the Broadway and filmed adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Rent, the 2016 Broadway revival of the musical Falsettos, and as a series regular on ABC’s 9-1-1. Concert performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the DJ after-party beginning at 9 p.m.

Founder, Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi articulates the essence of the event: "A Night for Baltimore is more than a gala; it is a declaration of our commitment to education, to the arts, and to the city we love. We're honored to have Drew and Donald lead this celebration, inviting every Baltimorean to join us in supporting a cause that touches countless lives."

A Night for Baltimore is a cornerstone fundraising event for Everyman Theatre that supports vital education programs and community engagement initiatives that involve more than 3,000 students each school year and provide young people with the tools to tell their stories. Everyman Theatre Partners with more than 60 local organizations, including 26 Baltimore City schools, through school residencies with partners like Higher Achievement, Elev8 Baltimore and The Mount Royal School, and community residencies with partners like the Department of Juvenile Services and The University of Maryland, Baltimore Community Engagement Center.

The night’s fundraising efforts also support programs such as the High School Matinee program, which has been providing students with repeat exposure to theatre performances and in-school artist visits for 27 years, Childcare Matinees, offering creative and convenient childcare on a sliding scale while guardians enjoy one of our shows, Teen Theatre Nights, which provide a social opportunity for teens to watch a show together, tour the theatre space, and meet artists after, and the Pay-What-You-Choose program

which provides more than 3,000 pay-what-you-choose ticket opportunities to community members throughout the season.

Sponsorships (ranging from $25,000 to $1,000) and individual tickets are on sale now. $150 early-bird tickets through July 30. $200 full-price tickets on sale Aug. 1. All proceeds go towards the theatre’s education and community engagement initiatives.

