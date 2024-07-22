Compass Rose Theater is Seeking African-American Theater Actors For INTIMATE APPAREL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Compass Rose Theater is holding auditions for male and female African American actors for Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage.

DIVERSE CAST! 2 men and 4 women (nonunion, stipend) presented by Compass Rose Theater in Annapolis, MD. Directed by Lottie Porch.

Prepare a 1 minute contemporary monologue. Auditions by appointment only: Email audition@compassrosetheater.org with your resume, headshot, and reel. Auditions on Wednesday, 7/24: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM and Saturday, 7/27: 9 AM - 12 PM.

In 1905, in New York City, Esther, a Black seamstress, is in great demand for the intimate apparel she creates for clients who range from wealthy white patrons to prostitutes. Though leading a life that provides joy to many, she remains lonely and longs for a husband and a future. Through a mutual acquaintance, she begins a correspondence with a lonesome Caribbean man named George and soon he persuades her that they should marry, sight unseen. However, Esther's heart is drawn to the Hasidic shopkeeper from whom she buys cloth, and his heart is with her. When George arrives in the city, Esther is hit with the reality of the situation and is forced to face a future for which she is truly unprepared.

Roles: Esther (African-American female, 35) Mrs. Dickson (African-American female, 50s) Mr. Marks (Orthodox Jewish male, 30s, Yiddish accent) Mayme (African-American female, sings, piano playing a plus, 30s, Southern accent) George (African-American male, 30's, Caribbean accent) Mrs. Van Buren (Caucasian female, 30s, slight Southern accent) Show: Weekends, September 13 - October 6, 2024

For more information: https://www.compassrosetheater.org/auditions

