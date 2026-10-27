FROSTY THE SNOW MAN Returns To Adventure Theatre MTC For Its 75th Anniversary Season

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As part of its milestone 75th Anniversary Season, Adventure Theatre MTC welcomes back the beloved holiday favorite Frosty the Snow Man, directed and choreographed by longtime ATMTC friend Danny Tippett.

Returning to the stage after its 2025 holiday engagement, this whimsical musical adventure brings back familiar faces, introduces new performers, and invites families to rediscover the joy of a snowman who springs to life through the magic of friendship.

“We loved it so much, we brought it back again someday—and that day has arrived!” says Artistic Director Kurt Boehm. “Danny and the cast created something truly special last year, and we couldn't imagine celebrating Adventure Theatre MTC's 75th Anniversary without Frosty. For 75 years, we've been bringing families together through the magic of live theatre, and this production captures everything we love about that tradition: laughter, imagination, and the joy of sharing an adventure with the people you love.”

Do you want to build a snowman? Or better yet—watch one spring to life before your very eyes?

In this merry wintertime romp filled with laughter and comic chaos, Frosty bounces, twirls, and melts his way into the hearts of children and adults alike—even thawing one skeptical cop's icy exterior.

Packed with snowball-worthy fun, heartwarming moments, and plenty of holiday cheer, Frosty the Snow Man invites audiences to believe in magic, dance in the streets, and carry home a little extra joy this holiday season.

Whether families are revisiting a favorite adventure or experiencing Frosty's magic for the very first time, this holiday celebration promises to make spirits bright.

The magic of this year's remount begins with the return of Christian Montgomery in the title role of Frosty. A familiar face to Adventure Theatre MTC audiences, Montgomery's previous credits include The Lightning Thief (2025), You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (2023), and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2017).

Also reprising his role is Dylan Toms as the hilariously bumbling Officer Bump. A 2024 Helen Hayes Award nominee for The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Toms previously delighted ATMTC audiences in Charlotte's Web (2025).

Returning as Geraldine is Irene Hamilton, who most recently enchanted audiences in the title role of Beatrice Likes the Dark. Hamilton's extensive ATMTC credits include The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Sing Down the Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales, Charlotte's Web, and a Helen Hayes Award-nominated performance in Not Your Mother's Goose! for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play (Helen).

Jordan Brown also returns as Joey/Delivery Boy, following appearances in Beatrice Likes the Dark, Charlotte's Web, and Ken Ludwig's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Jackson Saunders, previously seen in Dragons Love Tacos, reprises his role as a swing.

The 2026 production also welcomes some exciting changes to the Frosty family. Jordan Leah Embrack (Charlotte's Web) joins the cast as Mrs. Armbruster, while Sasha Rosenbaum (Beatrice Likes The Dark) steps into the role of Mary Ann.

Two familiar Adventure Theatre MTC artists return in new roles: Bryan Stopak, who served as Assistant Stage Manager for the 2025 production, joins the onstage cast as Charley, while Maya Nellum, last year's Mrs. Armbruster, returns as a swing.

Together, this delightful company of returning favorites and new additions promises to bring fresh energy to a holiday adventure audiences have come to love.

For director and choreographer Danny Tippett, Frosty the Snow Man is more than a holiday production—it's a theatrical homecoming.

Tippett first appeared on Adventure Theatre MTC's stage in the 2008 production of Frosty the Snow Man, returning nearly two decades later to direct the 2025 staging. Now, he once again brings his imaginative vision to Frosty's candy-coated village, continuing a personal connection to the story that spans generations of Adventure Theatre audiences.

The returning creative team includes Dom Ocampo (Set Design), Paris Francesca (Costume Design), Lynn Joslin (Lighting Design), Andrea “Dre” Moore (Props Design), and Kenny Neal (Sound Design). Elisa Rosman returns as Musical Director/Consultant, helping bring the musical magic of Frosty's world to life once again.

Based on the beloved holiday song by Walter “Jack” Rollins and Steve Nelson, Frosty the Snow Man opens November 21, 2026, and runs through January 3, 2027. Tickets are $29 and available online at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by phone at 301-634-2270.

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