Video: Go Behind the Scenes of LES MISÉRABLES at Olney Theatre Center

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Get a first look behind the scenes of Olney Theatre Center's upcoming production of Les Misérables, as the cast performs the musical's finale under the direction of Music Director Christopher Youstra. Watch the cast perform the finale in the behind-the-scenes video!

Olney Theatre Center will present Les Misérables for the first time as part of the musical's 40th anniversary celebration. The new production is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by William Carlos Angulo and music direction by Youstra.

The cast features Trent Saunders (Dead Outlaw) as Jean Valjean, Kevin S. McAllister as Javert, Alex De Bard as Éponine, Tracy Lynn Olivera as Madame Thénardier, Jordan Friend as Thénardier, Stephanie Waters as Fantine, and Ben Clark as Marius.

Based on Victor Hugo's novel, Les Misérables follows former prisoner Jean Valjean as he attempts to build a new life while being pursued by police inspector Javert. Set against the backdrop of political unrest in 19th-century France, the musical explores themes of justice, sacrifice, redemption, and love.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 01 Hrs 49 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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