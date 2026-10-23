Video: Go Behind the Scenes of LES MISÉRABLES at Olney Theatre Center
Music Director Christopher Youstra leads the cast in a performance of the musical's finale ahead of the new production.
Get a first look behind the scenes of Olney Theatre Center's upcoming production of Les Misérables, as the cast performs the musical's finale under the direction of Music Director Christopher Youstra. Watch the cast perform the finale in the behind-the-scenes video!
Olney Theatre Center will present Les Misérables for the first time as part of the musical's 40th anniversary celebration. The new production is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by William Carlos Angulo and music direction by Youstra.
The cast features Trent Saunders (Dead Outlaw) as Jean Valjean, Kevin S. McAllister as Javert, Alex De Bard as Éponine, Tracy Lynn Olivera as Madame Thénardier, Jordan Friend as Thénardier, Stephanie Waters as Fantine, and Ben Clark as Marius.
Based on Victor Hugo's novel, Les Misérables follows former prisoner Jean Valjean as he attempts to build a new life while being pursued by police inspector Javert. Set against the backdrop of political unrest in 19th-century France, the musical explores themes of justice, sacrifice, redemption, and love.
Featuring music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, Les Misérables was adapted and originally directed by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.
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