Everyman Theatre Presents JUMP Beginning This Month

From an exciting new voice in American theatre comes this enlightening story about the bonds that unite us, and the journey of experiencing grief. Everyman Theatre presents Jump by Charly Evon Simpson and Directed by Summer L. Williams.

Jump is a poignant and heartwarming play about family, spiritual journeys, and life- altering connections. In this world of fantasy, lights flicker, things fall from the sky, and a bridge becomes a place of solace and healing. A young woman named Fay comes home to pack after the loss of her mother and the family home. She seeks solace by visiting the bridge her mother took her to as a child. There she begins to take notice of mysterious circumstances happening in the world around her.

"I have been in love with this play since I first encountered it in 2017 at the Kennedy Center with Charly," Williams says, "Jump catapults us on a healing journey through the landscape of grief & joy, chance encounters and finding the courage to say the hard things that help us to take it day by day."

The cast for Jump features Resident Company Members Tony Nam as Hopkins (Sense and Sensibility, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery), Jefferson A. Russell as Dad (The Lion in Winter, Flyin' West). Additional cast includes local artists Morgan Danielle Day as Judy and Billie Krishawn as Fay, both making their Everyman debut.

"There are no words that can describe the unparalleled joy I feel in making my debut at Everyman Theatre! ", says Day, "It is an important staple in the community and, as a Baltimore School for the Arts alum, I grew up with Everyman. The productions and actors were the standard that sets the example for me to become the artist I am today. Everyone has their favorite thing about home. Everyman is mine."

The creative team includes, in addition to Williams, Daniel Ettinger (Set Design), Harold F. Burgess II (Lighting Design), Moyenda Kulemeka (Costume Design), Porchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Design), Lewis Shaw (Fight/Intimacy), Kate Kilbane is the Stage Manager, and Molly Prunty as Assistant Stage Manager.

Tickets start at $29. Standard box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10am until 4pm, and Saturdays from 12pm until 4pm. Visit everymantheatre.org or call 410.752.2208 for more information.