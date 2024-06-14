Everyman Theatre Presents BALTIMORE, BROADWAY, AND BEYOND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everyman Theatre has announced the upcoming cabaret series, Baltimore, Broadway, and Beyond featuring the incomparable Felicia Curry and weekly special guests.

This limited engagement, running from July 10-28, 2024, promises to be a celebration of musical legends with a set list that includes songs by amazing artists such as jazz musician Ethel Ennis, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, and the spectacular Nina Simone. This will mark Everyman’s introduction to a summer music series, and the first event of the new season that offers earlier curtain times (all evening shows will be at 7 p.m. and matinee shows at 1 p.m.)

In preparation for this event, Everyman will be making changes to the venue that have never been done before: transforming its main stage theatre into a cabaret-style night club room, complete with cocktail tables, ambient lighting, and a swanky bar, providing an intimate atmosphere for this unique musical experience. This event will feature the Musical Direction of Tina Faye. making her Everyman Theatre debut. The series will be directed by Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein.

Felicia Curry, an Everyman Theatre Resident Company Member, will lead this extraordinary series with her dynamic presence and remarkable vocal talent. This musical series will be an evening of storytelling and song that celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage that weaves through the very fabric of Charm City, with all the glitz, glamour, and flair of a classic Broadway cabaret.

“I have had the privilege of collaborating with Felicia many times now, and her brilliant talent, excellent wit, and emotional commitment to what she puts her heart on always surprises me. She will be joined each week by a beloved performer from the DC theatre scene; ensuring a vibrant and varied program from week to week.”, says Himmelstein,” When beginning to ponder what a new Everyman music series might look like, I knew we could create no finer summer show than an ecstatic evening where Felicia expertly sings her range of musical influences through joyful storytelling.

Curry made her Broadway debut as an understudy for six roles in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. She went on to perform the roles of The Witch and Jack’s Mother and was also featured on the National tour of Sondheim’s beloved musical. Curry is based in Washington D.C. and her versatility and depth as a performer have been highlighted in various other roles, from a starring role as Nina Simone in Nina Simone: Four Women at Berkshire Theatre Group, earning her a Berkshire Theatre Award for her role as Celie in The Color Purple (Virginia Repertory Theatre) for which she received an RTCC Award for Best Lead Actor. She has also captivated audiences with her performances in productions such as My Lord, What a Night at Ford’s Theatre. Over the course of the pandemic, Curry starred in Caleen Sinette Jennings’s one woman play, Queen’s Girl: Black in the Green Mountains, the third installation in the Queens Girl series. The live performances were limited, and the production was later filmed for digital release and received a mention in The New York Times as “must-see theatre to stream.”

"Audiences at Baltimore Broadway and Beyond can expect an enchanting evening filled with the soul-stirring melodies of jazz greats and the lyrical genius of Broadway legends, states Curry, “every note promises to be a celebration of legendary music and storytelling. It's not just a performance; it's an experience that will resonate with the heart and stir the spirit."

Ms. Curry is the Emmy nominated host of WETAA Arts on WETA/PBS. She is a four-time host of the Helen Hayes Awards, received a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play for Factory 449’s LELA & CO, three Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Ensemble, and eight additional Helen Hayes nominations. She was also listed in the Washington Post 12 Stage Dynamos and Washingtonian Magazine list of 10 Stage Stars. When Felicia returns to Baltimore for this engagement, she will have completed a run as Undine in Lynn Nottage’s Fabulation, or the Reeducation of Undine during the reopening of the iconic Billie Holiday Theatre, and in the thriller Sandra by David Cale at TheatreWorks Hartford.

Ticket Information

Audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy reserved table floor seats ($65) or general admission theatre seats ($42.00), with a special ‘Meet and Greet’ package ($125) available on select dates for those wishing to meet Felicia Curry post-performance with a complimentary drink and dessert. Performances will take place Wednesday- Saturday nights at 7p.m., and Sunday afternoons at 1p.m. from July 10- July 28.

ABOUT EVERYMAN

Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company known for celebrating the actor with its Resident Company of local artists. Everyman Theatre is in the heart of Baltimore City in the historic Bromo Arts and Entertainment District and is among the ten largest cultural institutions in Baltimore, serving over 32,000 constituents last year. Everyman upholds the mission of providing transformative experiences through professional theatre that are welcoming, relevant, and affordable to everyone. With the values of people, community, and excellence at the core of its programming and operations, is dedicated to meaningful connections between artists and audiences both on-stage and off, while creating opportunities to sustain artists that are local to the Baltimore/Washington D. C. area.

Lancisi partners with Managing Director Marissa LaRose in leading the organization in diverse, equitable, and inclusive storytelling. Baltimore, Broadway, and Beyond is sponsored by Dr. Larry and Nancy Fishel. Everyman Theatre is supported in part by grants from Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Baltimore City, and The Mayor’s Office of Recovery, The Maryland State Arts Council(msac.org), The Citizens of Baltimore County, The Shubert Foundation, and the Paul M. Angell Foundation.

