Everyman Theatre Mourns The Passing Of Acclaimed Actor And Founding Resident Company Member Stanley Weiman

Weiman was 90 years old at the time of his passing.

By: Jan. 09, 2025
Everyman Theatre is saddened by the passing of Stanley (Stan) Weiman, a founding Everyman Resident Company member, who died on January 8. He was 90 years old.  

“It is with a heavy heart and a deep well of gratitude that I must tell you that we lost a dear  family member and pillar of Everyman Theatre last night, “states Founder, Artistic Director,  Vincent M. Lancisi. “Stanley Weiman was a giant talent as an actor and a most kind, loving  friend. When I first came to Baltimore to found Everyman Theatre, Stan was in the first play I  directed here. It was a new play as part of the Baltimore Playwrights Festival. Stan and  Everyman connected right away.”  

Weiman was a familiar face in the theatre community throughout the Baltimore region, acting  on stage for more than three decades.  

As a member of the Resident Company, Weiman delivered many memorable performances in  plays including G.B. Shaw’s Pygmalion (Col. Pickering), Thorton Wilder’s Our Town (Simon  Stimson), Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard (Firs), and William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing (Friar). His final performance was as Martin Vanderhof in George S. Kaufman and  Moss Hart’s, You Can’t Take It With You. 

When Everyman moved to its current location of 315 W. Fayette Street, The Stan and Martha  Weiman Mezzanine was created to honor Stan's and his wife Martha’s (Founding Board  Member) many contributions to Everyman Theatre. In 2024, the Everyman Visual Arts Gallery was  moved to The Stan and Martha Weiman Mezzanine.

This gallery serves as a welcoming for  theatregoers, art enthusiasts, students, and the public to experience art in a fresh way and will now serve as a space to keep Stan’s memory alive.



