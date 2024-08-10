Compass Rose Theater Will Present INTIMATE APPAREL Beginning Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Compass Rose Theater will present Intimate Apparel from September 13 through October 6th.

The story is set in 1905 New York, where a stark social divide contrasts with a dynamic influx of immigrants. An African-American seamstress, Esther skillfully navigates this world, crafting fine, intimate apparel for clientele from elites to the marginalized. Romance blooms through letters from Panama-based George Armstrong as the story explores independence, connection, and the impacts of deception, racism, and classism.

Intimate Apparel is a beautiful story about love and relationships from the perspective of a single African-American seamstress in New York City in the early 1900s. It shines a light on the contrasts between the haves and have-nots, the elite and the working class, and the societal barriers between immigrants, races, and genders," said Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose Theater.

Lottie Porch, Director of Intimate Apparel, reflects on the playwright, saying, "Lynn Nottage gifts us an intimate unveiling of how these seemingly different women share common hopes, dreams, and heartaches."

Purchase Tickets here: https://www.instantseats.com/?fuseaction=home.venue&artistID=26884&venueID=558

