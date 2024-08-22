Chesapeake Shakespeare Company to Present August Wilson's JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chesapeake Shakespeare Company has revealed the next chapter in the Baltimore August Wilson Celebration. This ambitious collaboration brings together 10 of Baltimore’s leading theatres to present August Wilson’s complete American Century Cycle, a monumental collection of plays that chronicle the African American experience across the 20th century.



Following Arena Players' powerful production of Gem of the Ocean this past spring, CSC will continue the celebration this fall with Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. Widely regarded as one of Wilson’s finest works, this play captures the emotional depth and gripping narratives of African Americans during the Great Migration. The story follows Herald Loomis, haunted by the past and desperate to find his missing wife. After arriving at a Pittsburgh boarding house with his young daughter, he encounters the other residents of this transient home. His search transforms into a powerful odyssey of self-discovery, rich with spiritual release and resonance.



Awarding winning director KenYatta Rogers, making his CSC debut, notes “This production of Joe Turner's Come and Gone honors the profundity of August Wilson and his work by showcasing the transformative power of his text. Chesapeake Shakespeare’s thrust stage provides the perfect space to explore the themes of faith and sacrifice, isolation and belonging, bearing witness to the resilience, creative spirit within the Black American community. Redemption comes from within and without, and utilizing elements of design and performance, we are crafting an immersive experience that connects ancestor to performer, performer to audience member, and audience member to one another as well as to themselves.”



As part of this landmark celebration, CSC will present a series of community events designed to deepen the audience’s connection to and understanding of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. For the first time, CSC will host a Black Out event on Thursday, September 19th, intentionally welcoming an all-Black audience to create a dedicated space for Black theatregoers to experience the production. Additional events include traditional talkbacks, a lecture on The Great Migration, and a day-long Teaching August Wilson Workshop for educators and teaching artists.



"August Wilson is one of our greatest playwrights, and producing his work in a building named after Shakespeare emphasizes his prominent place in the classical theatre canon," says Producing Executive Director Lesley Malin. "It's a joy to collaborate with Baltimore's theatre community to present the full American Century Cycle. With the family's blessing, Baltimore will honor Wilson’s legacy, proclaiming that his stories resonate today and will shape the future of theatre for years to come."



Joe Turner’s Come and Gone opens Friday, September 20 with previews on September 18 and 19. The production will close on October 13th.

Comments