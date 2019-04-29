Cast and Creatives Announced For HOW TO CATCH CREATION At Baltimore Center Stage

Baltimore Center Stage is pleased to announce the cast and artistic team for How to Catch Creation. This is bittersweet story of finding and following one's passions will wrap up our Mainstage programming of the 2018/19 season.

Written by Christina Anderson, winner of the Lorraine Hansberry Award, How to Catch Creation is a world-premiere play that explores the universal act of creation-of life, of family, of art-and spans space and time to inspire a new generation of makers and lovers.

How to Catch Creation is directed by Washington D.C. native Nataki Garrett, rising star of the American Theater, who was recently named Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. "I'm so excited to have the inimitable Nataki Garrett at the helm of this production," said Baltimore Center Stage Artistic Director, Stephanie Ybarra. "She is a brilliant artist whose generous and expert approach to the text has allowed Christina's play to blossom here in Baltimore."

The cast includes Jonathan Bangs (Stokes); Tiffany Barbour* (G.K. Marche); Shauna Miles* (Natalie); Shayna Small* (Riley); Lindsay Smiling* (Griffin); and Stephanie Weeks* (Tami). The creative team includes Christina Anderson (playwright); Nataki Garrett (director); Jason Sherwood (Scenic Designer); Ivania Stack (Costume Designer); Xavier Pierce (Lighting Designer); Curtis Craig (Sound Designer and Composer); Sabine Decatur (Production Dramaturg); Danielle Teague-Daniels* (Stage Manager); Tori Heikenfeld (Production Assistant); and Lorraine Ressegger-Slone (Intimacy Director).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

How to Catch Creation begins with preview performances on Thursday, May 2, and closes Sunday, May 26, 2019. Press night is Opening Night, Thursday, May 9. Media members may request performance attendance via the online press request form to ensure availability of seats on the date requested. Downloadable media, including production photos and video can be found here: https://www.centerstage.org/plays-and-events/mainstage/how-to-catch-creation For other media related inquiries and interview requests please contact the public relations office. For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the box office at 410.332.0033.





