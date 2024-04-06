Video: Tony Nkam Discusses Role in THE BOOK CLUB PLAY at Everyman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Resident Company Member Tony Nam discusses his role in THE BOOK CLUB PLAY, running through April 14th at Everyman Theatre.

In the video, Tony shares his thoughts on how the play aligns with the strengths of a resident company like Everyman and the importance of giving back to the theatre community by using one's talents beyond the stage.

Laughs and literature combine in Karen Zacarías's THE BOOK CLUB PLAY, coming to Everyman Theatre this month. This hilarious story follows a group of friends whose book club becomes the subject of a legendary documentarian.

All appears to be going as planned until an unexpected new member throws the group’s dynamics into chaos. The Book Club Play is a playful testament to the power of literature and its ability to bring people together. By the end, you’ll feel like you’re a member of the book club yourself!