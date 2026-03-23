Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' APPROPRIATE Extends Run at Olney Theatre

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Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate has been extended for an additional week at Olney Theatre Center. The show will now run through April 26.

Olney Theatre Center’s artistic director Jason Loe directs the production. The show is the 3rd highest-grossing production ever in Olney’s Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab. The show will now run through April 26. Tickets are on sale now at olneytheatre.org/appropriate

The production stars Jamie Smithson (Franz), Brigid Wallace Harper (River), Cole Alex Edelstein (Rhys), Kimberly Gilbert (Toni), Dina Thomas (Rachael), Cody Nickell (Bo), Kirsten Cocks and Ruby Spencer (Cassidy), David Snyder and Bennett Johnstone (Ainsley).

Runtime: Approximately 3 hours with an intermission. Tickets $77 - $1116. Discounts are available for groups, seniors, teachers, active military, first responders, and students.