Submission Window Opens For Olney Theatre's Vanguard Arts Fund

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Olney Theatre Center is accepting submissions for new team-developed work, as part of the 2026-27 Vanguard Arts Fund. Since launching in 2017 with seed money from the Eugene B. Casey Foundation, the Vanguard Arts Fund has provided developmental support to diverse teams of artists interested in creating theatrical works. Whether the project is in the early drafts of a new play or finishing up the first song of a musical, Olney Theatre Center provides workshop time, a stipend, housing for out-of-town artists, and additional resources/support to advance the various stages of a work's development process. Artists own their ideas and the work they create as part of this workshop selection; Olney Theatre's involvement is to support the artist(s) and their project with hopes of producing their work in a future season.

Prior VAF projects that have gone on to be included in Olney Theatre Center's season are critically acclaimed hits like A.D. 16, created by playwright Bekah Brunstetter, composer/screenwriter Cinco Paul, and director Stephen Brackett which has Broadway expectations; the world premiere dramatic comedy The Joy That Carries You co-written by Awa Sal Secka and Dani Stoller which captured the Helen Hayes Outstanding New Play Award; and the ground-breaking Deaf and hearing production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man which was also recognized at the Helen Hayes Awards with wins for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical and Outstanding Direction of a Musical.

From Senior Associate Artistic Director Hallie Gordon, “The Vanguard Arts Fund is more than just a program—it is the heartbeat of new work at Olney Theatre Center. At a time when traditional avenues for development are vanishing, we are doubling down on our commitment to the craft. By providing a sanctuary for collaboration, we empower artists to bridge the gap between initial spark and stage, creating bold, essential theatre that speaks directly to the complexities of our world.”

A successful proposal for new work will bring together more than one generative artist in an interdisciplinary fashion to explore new or classic stories. Olney Theatre Center is interested in hearing from directors, actors, playwrights, designers, stage managers - anyone with a great idea and a great plan to pursue their artistic visions. The selected VAF projects for 2025–26 include Pepi!, a musical about Yiddish cross-dressing performer Pepi Litman by co-creating artists Lila Rose Kaplan and Adam Ben-David; Full On Cleopatra, a comedic take on the dramatic love story of Cleopatra and Antony, directed by Risa Brainin and written by Yussef El Guindi; and Someone Over the Rainbow, an original “choose-your-own-adventure”-style queer dance-pop reality dating show musical conceived by Jessia Hoffman, Kyle Ewalt, and Ken Savage.

To submit a proposal for the 26-27 Vanguard Arts Fund, visit olneytheatre.org/vaf to learn more and complete an application form by June 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM. A Vanguard Arts Fund selected project will receive up to one week of workshop space, a stipend, travel and housing provided for out-of-town artists, Olney Theatre staff casting resources and additional support, and shared vehicles/gas paid by the theatre. Decisions regarding the recipients of the fund will be announced September 2026. For further questions, email vanguard[at]olneytheatre.org.