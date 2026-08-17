Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Open Season with LA SYLPHIDE

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This fall, Ballet Theatre of Maryland kicks off its season with the VIP event Ballet in the Garden at the historic Hammond-Harwood House on September 19 and the Romantic ballet La Sylphide at Maryland Hall, October 16-18. This will mark the company premiere of La Sylphide, an enchanting story ballet set in Scotland.

Ballet in the Garden provides audiences with a unique preview of the season ahead. This VIP event, set in the natural beauty of Hammond-Harwood House's gardens, often features performance pieces plucked from BTM's upcoming repertory. An enchanting, open-air experience, it is not to be missed.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, 'The beginning of the season is always an exciting time at BTM. As we prepare for Ballet in the Garden, which has become one of our favorite traditions, the company premiere of La Sylphide is already on the horizon. This whimsical production is the world's oldest surviving story ballet, and we are delighted to continue its legacy by introducing it to audiences here in Annapolis.'

Dating back to 1832, La Sylphide follows the misadventures of James, a young Scotsman. As he naps by the fire on the morning of his wedding, an ethereal sylph wakes him with a kiss. She captivates him, and James soon abandons his wedding to chase after her into the forest. Though they are overjoyed to be together, trouble is brewing: the sylph is so airy that she slips right through James's fingers. A witch promises that she can make the sylph his own, but James fears what her true intentions might be.

With music by Herman Severin Løvenskiold and choreography based on that of August Bournonville, La Sylphide blends dramatic storytelling, high-energy Scottish dancing, and a dreamy ballet blanc of diaphanous sylphs. La Sylphide continues BTM's signature programming style of staging historically significant works with characters and dancing that feel just as vibrant as they did 200 years ago.

BTM presents Ballet in the Garden at Hammond Harwood House on September 19, 2026, at 5pm. Tickets are $80 for general audiences and $60 for HHH members and BTM subscribers. On October 16-18, 2026, BTM premieres La Sylphide at Maryland Hall. Single tickets for this performance are $62, with discounts available for seniors, military, students, and children. Virtual tickets for La Sylphide are $36 per household. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org or call (410) 224-5644.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland, founded in 1978, is designated as the state's premier professional ballet company and conservatory. Through traditional classics and innovative new works, BTM endeavors to entertain, inspire, and enlighten audiences through the universal language of dance. As part of that mission, BTM's Conservatory of Dance provides training and education for aspiring dancers of all ages. Through partnerships with local organizations, BTM offers outreach performances, dance workshops, and community classes to ensure that ballet is accessible to all.

Nicole Kelsch received her early training from Peter and Kristin Degnan at Ballet Northeast in Pennsylvania. She also received training from Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet, Ballet Austin, Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts, and Princeton Ballet. Nicole graduated from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Ballet Performance in three years. Upon graduation, she danced professionally with Columbia City Ballet, Atlanta Festival Ballet, and Connecticut Ballet.

In 2006, Nicole joined The Ballet Theatre of Maryland as an apprentice under the direction of Dianna Cuatto. She was promoted to Principal Dancer in 2008 and throughout her career was featured as Clara and The Snow Queen in The Nutcracker, Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, the Firebird in The Firebird, Swanhilda in Coppelia, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, as a Principal in Antony Tudor's Continuo, the Principal Couple in Italian Symphonette, Titania and Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Magdalena in An American Southwest Carmen, Cinderella in Cinderella, Guinevere in Excalibur, Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty, Pearl in The Little Mermaid, and has performed the Don Quixote Pas de Deux.

In 2008, after having served on the faculty for two years, Nicole became the School Principal for The Ballet Theatre of Maryland Conservatory. She was named the Ballet Mistress for the company in 2015. Nicole retired from performing in March 2020 and became the Artistic Director in July 2020. She successfully led the company through a full 2020-2021 performing season at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, staging performances of Edward Stewart's Dracula, Dianna Cuatto's The Nutcracker, An American Southwest Carmen, and The Little Mermaid.

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