Ballet Theatre of Maryland Will Open Season With BALLET IN THE GARDEN

Before Ballet Theatre of Maryland kicks off its performances in residence at Maryland Hall for the Arts, the company will open its season with Ballet in the Garden at the historic Hammond Harwood House on September 14th at 5pm. This unique performance features smaller classical works in a charming garden setting and includes a complimentary glass of wine.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “Ballet in the Garden at Hammond Harwood House is an intimate performance that many audience members have come to look forward to each year. The natural beauty of the gardens heightens the elegance of classical dance while also bringing our patrons up close to the dancers. This year, it is our treat to present many familiar melodies from audience-favorite composers such as Gershwin, Mendelssohn, and Tchaikovsky. We hope you’ll join us for this hidden gem of a performance.”

This year’s Ballet in the Garden will include several works by Roman Mykyta, including pas de deux excerpts from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, An American in Paris, and Capriccio Espagnol. Also featured are works by company dancers Lindsey Bell and Isaac Martinez as well as sections from the classical ballets La Bayadere and Swan Lake.

In addition to this VIP event, audiences will find BTM throughout the community this fall: with Macbeth at the Maryland Renaissance Festival, 8/31-9/2, and with other excerpted works at the Professional Dance Collaborative of Maryland’s Fall Mixer on 9/17, Ballet on the Beach in Ocean City on 9/21, and Art in the Park at Quiet Waters on 10/13. Stay up to date on these local events by following Ballet Theatre of Maryland on Facebook and Instagram.

BTM performs Ballet in the Garden at Hammond Harwood House on September 14th at 5pm. Tickets are $80 for general audiences and $60 for HHH members and BTM subscribers. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org

Comments