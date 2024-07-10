BWW Q&A: James Hunnicutt on CATS & GRAND HORIZONS at Cockpit In Court Summer Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre will present a diverse lineup of shows this season. From July 19 to August 4, audiences can enjoy the beloved musical "CATS," directed by Bambi Johnson, which brings the whimsical world of T.S. Eliot’s poetry to life with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic music.

Running concurrently from July 19 to August 4 is the contemporary play "Grand Horizons," a heartfelt comedy by Bess Wohl, directed by Linda Chambers. Looking ahead, mark your calendars for the holiday special "A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol," by Walton Jones, David Wohl, and Faye Greenberg, running from December 13 to 15, promising a nostalgic and festive theatrical experience.

James has been involved in the Baltimore theatre community for over 30 years. He has performed, choreographed and directed at multiple theatres and is the current Artistic Director for Cockpit In Court Summer Theatre. He holds a BS in Theatre - Acting Track, from Towson Univeristy. He has enjoyed working at so many different theatres, including: F. Scott Black's Towson Dinner Theatre, DCT, Cockpit In Court, PFT, Vagabond Players, MD Arts Festival, Roland Park Country School, Beth Tfiloh, Fells Point Theatre and Children's Playhouse of Maryland...not to mention the numerous high schools. Besides performing, his other joy was teaching dance to children and watching them grow into nice young performers. It is the one thing he wished had been available to him growing up.

Why did you choose Cats and Grand Horizons for Cockpit's upcoming season?

We chose Cats because it was something not done in our area and we knew the right director - Bambi Johnson. We also had limited space to build in our scene shop as the Mainstage was getting a renovation during the entire spring. We then chose Grand Horizons because it was a newer work that featured older characters and would be something we felt our audiences would find interesting.

Can you share some insights on the recent renovation of Mainstage and any changes the audience might notice?

Surprisingly, the audience won't notice much of a change. We had our entire rigging system replaced, after 50 plus years. This will enable us to do more with our lighting and fly system than we have done in the past. So hopefully, future shows will have more options when it comes to scenery.

How can individuals get involved in Cockpit In Court Summer Theatre?

Cockpit is always looking for board members and volunteers. Potential board members can submit their names, and are then invited to sit in on two meetings to see if they would like to go up for nomination. For someone who wants less of a commitment, we offer volunteer services, such as ushering, concessions, and raffles. This way the can help support the theatre and also get to see the show for free.

Can you share any information on the upcoming season for next year?

We are in the throws of coming up with shows for the 2025 season. However, we are going to do a holiday show this year, in December. 'A 1940's Radio Christmas Carol' will be presented December 13-15. A fun take on Dickens's A Christmas Carol and has songs as well. Hopefully something different for people experience this coming holiday season.

What inspired your interest in teaching dance to children and watching them grow into performers?

When I went to college I took a few dance classes and the teachers were always pushing me to continue. I had a friend directing a kid show and asked if I could help teach some dance steps. Since choreographers were not in abundance, i started getting calls from other friends or directors. I realized after working with some of these young performers over the years, how much they grew as individuals on the stage and also in their schooling experiences. It always felt great to hear how those inspired would go find other options to continue to grow in the field of dance and even go to college to become performers or teachers. It made me feel my joy of what dance is continued through these students to pass along the knowledge.

Why must audiences come and see the shows?

If you've never seen 'Cats' this is the way to see a full stage production at a family friendly prices. It is a classic for a reason. As for 'Grand Horizons', this show is funny and thought provoking at the same time. Anyone who has been married for many years will find moments to reflect on. It does have some adult language and content but I don't believe this takes away from the experience or the message of the story.

