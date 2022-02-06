ArtsCentric to Stream Production of THE LAST FIVE YEARS

This February, ArtsCentric, the dynamic theater company that brought Baltimore the nation's

first African American cast production of Chicago, the Musical, does it again by redefining the

traditional roles in Jason Robert Brown's musical, The Last Five Years.

The story explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. The show uses a form of storytelling in which Jamie's story is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple have first met) and Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order (beginning the show at the end of the marriage).

What will be ArtsCentric's first feature length production, The Last Five Years, will be available

for streaming between February 18 - 28, 2022 only. The production is said to be for anyone who

has a love for great singing and storytelling or for anyone who can relate to the ups and downs

of love. It showcases ArtsCentric company members Ryan Burke and Awa Sal Secka, and shows both of them at their very best.

Off of his spectacular Broadway run in Caroline, Or Change, Director, Kevin S. McAllister, brings

what audiences have come to know as his signature touch to The Last Five Years. He is joined by Music Director Cedric D. Lyles, and Choreographer Shalyce Hemby who lead the production team.



"ArtsCentric is continually doing our part to change the casting and performance narrative,"

states McAllister. "This is a timeless love story, and the storytellers we've chosen are truly

committed to breathing new life into it."



ArtsCentric was last seen with their winter production of Dreamgirls at Baltimore Center Stage and is responding to the ever-changing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with the streaming

presentation of The Last Five Years. The company looks forward to a return to its theatre space

at 2600 N. Howard Street in the Remington community for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Tickets for The Last Five Years can be purchased online at www.ArtsCentric.org and are

available for an opening night screening featuring a live pre-show chat, or for on demand

viewing.

Founded by twelve aspiring young artists in 2003, ArtsCentric is an 501c(3) nonprofit theater

company bringing quality artistic works and creative services to the community at large. Its

members consist of talented artists, musicians, educators, composers, and playwrights.

For more information about ArtsCentric, click here.