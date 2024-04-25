Join Baltimore Musical Improv for a Weekend Class at Riverside Third Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Learn how to create an improvised musical comedy complete with songs, characters, and stories in the style of Broadway. Nonprofit collective Baltimore Musical Improv presents an immersive weekend class in improvised musical theater at Riverside Third Space in Baltimore through Highwire Improv.

In just two days, adult students will learn all the major concepts you need to successfully perform an improvised musical: song structure, musicality, transitioning from improvised scenes into instantly created songs, and a narrative story structure for the entire show. The class will put on a showcase performance for friends and family on the Sunday evening after class.

Improv comedy performer Barry Wright co-founded Highwire Improv, a non-profit working to make improv more accessible. The theater hosts the aforementioned monthly musical improv workshop and the upcoming class session.

"It's been years since we've had a growing musical improv community in Baltimore, and I'm so excited to see it happening," said Wright, who started improvising in 2017. "Thanks to some wonderful grassroots community organizing and teaching, songs are being made up on the spot all over the city!"

Highwire Improv host this weekend class, as facilitated by Baltimore Musical Improv's Casey Watts and Brian E Young. This two-day musical improv training is the first two-day weekend class, after the Baltimore Improv Group and Highwire Improv presented 4-week musical improv classes earlier this spring.

Sparked by new classes, the nonprofit Baltimore Musical Improv wants to encourage more live improvised musical performances to emerge. In 2023, local improv shows included one improvised musical team every other month.

Like many improv shows that aim to produce a spontaneous play or mimic stage or screen, "musical improv" creates musical theater. Performing arts groups such as the Magnet Theater in New York City offer musical improv training as well as theaters in Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin and elsewhere. Adult learners across the county take class to meet new people, build self-confidence, and even a career in theater and comedy.

A team of musical improv performers called Bad Karaoke Experience (BKE) - formed in 2016 - offers monthly beginner workshops as part of their meetup group. The meetup ultimately formed into the Baltimore Musical Improv nonprofit in Spring of 2023.

Fundamentals of Musical Improv Weekend Intensive runs Saturday, July 20, 10am-5pm through Sunday, July 21, 10am-8pm including a 7pm-8pm showcase performance, all at Riverside Third Space.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/highwire-improv-32042122709

ABOUT BALTIMORE MUSICAL IMPROV:

Baltimore Musical Improv - a nonprofit collective fiscally hosted by the 501(c)(3) Open Collective Foundation - is dedicated to spreading the joy of musical improvisation in the Baltimore community through events and classes. Baltimore Musical Improv partners with local community theaters, including Baltimore Improv Group (BIG), Highwire Improv, The Lou Room at Zissimo's, and Jam Sandwich at Homewood Friends Meeting House.