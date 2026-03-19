Adventure Theatre MTC to Present AESOP'S FABLES This Spring

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Adventure Theatre MTC is inviting audiences to journey back over 2,500 years with Aesop's Fables, a lively collection of theatrical vignettes directed by Ray Ficca, the creative force behind the 2025 sellout hit Dragons Love Tacos. Perfect for families and young audiences, Aesop's Fables blends humor, heart, and timeless lessons into an unforgettable theatrical experience.

As part of this production, Adventure Theatre MTC is partnering with the Montgomery County Family Justice Center Foundation. For every plush purchased, Adventure Theatre MTC will donate one to the Justice Center Foundation to help children and families who have left all of their belongings behind due to domestic abuse and violence.

Based on the ancient moral tales of Aesop, this vibrant theatrical adventure brings timeless tales to life with wit, warmth, and a touch of mischief. Aesop's Fables runs April 24–May 24, 2026. Tickets are $26 and available online.

Adapted by acclaimed playwright Mike Kenny, this fast-paced production features a lovable troupe of traveling storytellers—Wolfie, Syd, Harriet, and Barry—who use humor and imagination to retell five classic fables: The Tortoise and the Hare, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, The Wind and the Sun, The Lion and the Mouse, and The Wolf and the Jackdaw. Each tale delivers a meaningful lesson on patience, honesty, kindness, and perseverance—creating an experience that entertains while inspiring young audiences to think, feel, and grow.