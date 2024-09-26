 ALONE… TALES FROM EDGAR ALLAN POE Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present Daniel Hall Kuhn’s one man show, ALONE… Tales from Edgar Allan Poe, a multimedia performance. Featuring The Tell-Tale Heart, The Raven, Annabel Lee, and more.

Experience the chills and thrills of Edgar Allan Poe like never before as Daniel Hall Kuhn masterfully brings to life the haunting tales of one of literature's most celebrated authors. ALONE... Tales from Edgar Allan Poe is an immersive performance that intertwines the power of live theatre with the magic of multimedia. This one-man show has been a crowd favorite at theatre festivals from New York to South Carolina, earning standing ovations and critical acclaim. Berkshire On Stage says, "Kuhn's understanding of the work stirs the audience's deepest emotions. He makes the literature come alive!". Daniel began his acting career in Frederick and after many years of regional, summerstock and national touring productions. He is excited to bring this heartfelt performance to his hometownLearn more at:

ALONE… Tales from Edgar Allan Poe opens on Thursday, October 17, and runs through Saturday, October 26. Performances are at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The show runs approximately 50 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $25, with discounts for students, seniors, and military. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m., Fridays 12 - 4 p.m., and one hour before performances.

