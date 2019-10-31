Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts Announced Lineup at Combined Baltimore Book Festival and Light City

Today, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announced that more than 45 live concerts and performances will join the lineup at the combined Baltimore Book Festival and Light City. This festival, which will illuminate the city from November 1st through 10th under the theme of Brilliant Baltimore, is the nation's first and only combined celebration of art, literature, music, ideas and innovation. These dynamic concerts and performances will complement the nearly 20 illuminated art installations, 115 culinary exhibitors and booksellers, and more than 200 luminaries and authors featured throughout the 10-day festival.

"These world-class concerts and performances demonstrate that there is something for everyone at Brilliant Baltimore this November," said Kathy Hornig, Festival Director and Chief Operating Officer of The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. "The city is home to a sensational music scene, and these show-stopping live performances are sure to get residents and visitors alike animated and on their feet."

Featured musical performers include:

Legendary, world-renowned jazz musician Sean Jones, presenting a night of classical jazz in collaboration with the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University

Local Baltimore R&B musician and former standout contestant on The Voice, Funsho, as he prepares to release his third album

Jah Works, a true, grassroots band who emerged from Baltimore's reggae scene and now perform hundreds of shows a year worldwide

Baltimore's very own Super City, who bring their infectious tunes and choreographed dance-rock music to the stage at Baltimore's Inner Harbor

On November 6th and 7th, BOPA will also present Sound Off Live!, an electrifying, 'Battle of the Bands'-style competition at Baltimore's Hard Rock Cafe where some of the top regional emerging artists Will Duke it out for the grand prize of a main stage slot at Artscape 2020, America's largest free arts festival. Sound Off Live! competitors include Waylon K. Smith, RoVo Monty, The Tool Shed, Emma G, Brandon Kanion, Flanguage, Cowabunga Pizza Time, Ethan Spalding & The Traprock Band, Leisure Sport, Alan Marcus Band, WATAVIBE, The Noise, Matt Hutchison & The Big 'Gin, Wreck The System, SHDW, and Mister Vershawn.

Visit BrilliantBaltimore.com/schedule/performance for a full schedule of performances taking place during the combined Baltimore Book Festival and Light City celebration.





