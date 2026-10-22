Tanz der Vampire Will Return to Vienna in 2027 for 30th Anniversary

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Tanz der Vampire is heading back to Vienna. As reported by Musicalzentrale, Vereinigte Bühnen Wien (VBW) has confirmed that the Jim Steinman and Michael Kunze musical will be its next production at the Ronacher Theater, beginning in fall 2027.

The production will succeed Maria Theresia, which continues at the Ronacher through June 2027. VBW musical director Christian Struppeck has described the return as a revised new staging of the original production, which the company promises will be darker, eerier, and more mysterious than past versions. A gala premiere is planned for September 2027, and casting and the creative team are expected to be announced in spring 2027.

The return coincides with the show’s 30th anniversary. Tanz der Vampire had its world premiere at Vienna’s Raimund Theater on October 4, 1997, under the direction of Roman Polanski, whose 1967 film The Fearless Vampire Killers serves as its source material. The musical became a long-running favorite across German-speaking Europe and has played Vienna several times since its premiere. An English-language adaptation, Dance of the Vampires, played Broadway in 2002 with Michael Crawford in the lead.

The Vienna engagement is not the only return planned for 2027. A revised production of the original is also set for Stuttgart’s Stage Apollo Theater, opening March 19, 2027. VBW’s announcement did not say whether the Vienna staging will be a transfer of the Stuttgart production or a separate one.

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