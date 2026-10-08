Review: 24 STUNDEN IM LEBEN EINER FRAU at Neue Bühne Wien
This Chamber Musical is running for a strictly limited time in Vienna
By: Martin Ganeider
Human nature is never more exposed than when observing the follies of others. In Stefan Zweig’s classic novella Twenty-Four Hours in the Life of a Woman (Vierundzwanzig Stunden aus dem Leben einer Frau), a scandalous elopement at a Riviera guesthouse sparks a fiery debate among vacationers over female morality and impulse. But for one older Scottish widow, Mrs. C., the gossip unlocks a deeply buried secret. Twenty-five years earlier, a chance encounter with a suicidal young gambler in the casinos of Monte Carlo transformed her life entirely—proving that a single, intense day can eclipse a lifetime of quiet routine and redefine the human heart, just to answer the question, what's left after these intense and dramatic 24 hours.
Zweig's novel, a Musical Drama.
24 Hours in the Life of a Woman" - The Musical premiered in 2015 at the Théâtre de la Bruyère in Paris and has since been performed in Madrid, Moscow, and Yekaterinburg. With a book and lyrics by Christine Khandjian and Stéphane Ly-Cuong, music by Sergei Dreznin, and a German version by Karlheinz Freynik, the show is celebrating its Opening in Vienna.
Starring Shlomit Butbul as Mrs. C, Reinwald Kranner as the Narrator, and Jakob Pinter as the Young Man, an exuberant trio in such an intimate close quater chamber.
Having composer Sergej Dreznin play the piano is rare to experience. You can literally feel the passion in every note; Dreznin has written an eclectically engaging score.
Butbul, Kranner, and Dreznin worked together when the composer founded the Krassny Angel Company and spiced up the Musical scene back in the day. A kind of round circle moment, to get the chance to see these three united again.
This Chamber piece held opening-night audiences in thrall, not only because of the story, but also because of the music Sergej Dreznin has written and brought to life.
Twenty-Four Hours in the Life of a Woman- The Musical, directed by Dennis Kozeluh, with Set Design by Sam Madwar, Costumes by Alena Hoffmann, and Choreography by Anna Lyubavina now playing for a strictly limited run at the Freie Bühne Wien. An intimate evening in a charming small theatre.
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