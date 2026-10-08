HERCULES IN CONCERT Will Come to Theater an der Wien

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Theater an der Wien will present Georg Friedrich Handel’s Hercules in concert on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. The performance will take place at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, Austria.

Hercules is a musical drama in three acts with a libretto by Thomas Broughton. First performed in 1745, the work follows the Greek hero Hercules after his return from war with Iole, the daughter of his defeated enemy. His wife, Dejanira, becomes suspicious of Iole and is consumed by jealousy, leading to a tragic conclusion.

Handel described Hercules as a “musical drama.” The work combines operatic solo writing with choruses that comment on the action, with the story focusing on Hercules, Dejanira and Iole.

The Oct. 21 performance will be conducted by David Stern, with Edwin Crossley-Mercer as Hercules, Avery Amereau as Dejanira, Thaïs Raï-Westphal as Iole and Bastien Rimondi as Hyllus. The Opera Fuoco Orchestra and Choeur de Chambre de Namur will also perform.

The production will be presented as a concert performance in English with German surtitles. An introduction to the work will be offered 30 minutes before the performance.

Tickets are available through Theater an der Wien and Wien Ticket, with prices starting at €9. Junior tickets for audience members up to age 16 are also available with a 35% discount.

Hercules is scheduled for one performance on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Theater an der Wien, located at Linke Wienzeile 6 in Vienna.

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