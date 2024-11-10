CHRISTMAS MARKET SCHÖNBRUNN at SCHÖNBRUNN PALACE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



VIENNA CHRISTMAS MARKET SCHÖNRBUNN PALACE GRAND OPENING

Prepare for Christmas at the romantic Christmas Market before Vienna's Schönbrunn Palace. This time, the entire Ehrenhof is transformed into a Christmas Village.

Schönbrunn Group, together with Imperial Markets, created this new Christmas experience.

The Opening ceremony occurred in front of the giant Christmas tree, accompanied by the children's quire "Die Monsterfreunde." Many famous faces were in the crowd, listening to Canon Toni Faber's blessing speech and enjoying Schönbrunn's Christmas tree illumination.

Schönbrunn is also home to composer Sylvester Levay, the famous composer of Musicals like ELISABETH, MOZART!, REBECCA, and others. You had better watch out because you might bump into Mr. Levay or other famous musical actors like we did when we bumped into Denise Jastraunig (REBECA, CATS, and many others) strolling around the Christmas market and enjoying the atmosphere.

With the Ferris wheel, an ice rink, and many other attractions, the Schönbrunn Market is a family-friendly Christmas happening. There might be no better place to get yourself into a jolly mood than in front of Schönbrunn Palace.

For further information, visit: www.schoenbrunn.at

All pictures @Manfred Szieber

Comments