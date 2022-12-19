12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards!

The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Standings - 12/19/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Martin Allen - HAIR - Felsenreitschule - Salzburg 78%

Melissa King - CABARET - Volksoper Wien 9%

Kim Duddy - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 7%

Jerome Knols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Musicalsommer Amstetten 5%

David Hartland - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Landestheater Linz 1%

Alonso Barros - THE KING AND I - Seefestspiele Mörbisch 0

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aleksandra Kica - HAIR - Felsenreitschule Salzburg 70%

Ales Valasek & Charles Quiggin - THE KING AND I - Seefestspiele Mörbisch 11%

Ales Valasek - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 7%

Aleksandra Kica - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Musicalsommer Amstetten 5%

Adam Nee - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Landestheater Linz 4%

Susanne Hubrich - FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 4%

Ales Valasek - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Landestheater Linz 0

Best Direction Of A Musical

Andreas Gergen - HAIR - Salzburg Landestheater 73%

Francesca Zambello - REBECCA - Raimund Theater 12%

Simon Eichenberger - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 5%

Alex Balga - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Musicalsommer Amstetten 4%

Matthias Davids - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 4%

Matthias Davids - FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 1%

Christoph Drewitz - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Landestheater Linz 0

Gil Mehmert - LADY BESS - Theater St. Gallen 0

Best Ensemble Performance

HAIR - Felsenreitschule Salzburg 45%

CATS - Ronacher 37%

REBECCA - Raimund Theater 9%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Musicalsommer Amstetten 2%

FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Grundner - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 48%

Michael Grundner - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Musicalsommer Amstetten 27%

Michael Grundner - THE KING AND I - Seefestspiele Mörbisch 20%

Michael Grundner - LADY BESS - Theater St. Gallen 5%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Römer - ELISABETH - Vereinigte Bühnen Wien 48%

Tom Bitterlich - FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 19%

Michael Schnack - THE KING AND I - Seefestspiele Mörbisch 17%

Christian Frank - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Musicalsommer Amstetten 16%

Best Musical

HAIR - Felsenreitschule Salzburg 46%

CATS - Ronacher 36%

REBECCA - Raimund Theater 8%

FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 3%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Musicalsommer Amstetten 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 2%

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Landestheater Linz 0

Best Performer In A Musical

Simon Stockinger - HAIR - Felsenreitschule Salzburg 39%

Stephen Martin Allen - CATS - Ronacher - Vienna 39%

Drew Sarich - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Volksoper Wien 8%

Willemijn Verkaik - REBECCA - Raimund Theater 4%

Hanna Kastner - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 3%

Sanne Mieloo - FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 3%

Gernot Romic - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Landestheater Linz 2%

Wietske van Tongeren - LADY BESS - Theater St. Gallen 2%

David arnsperger - FANNY AND ALEXANDER - Theater Linz 1%

Nienke Latten - REBECCA - Raimund Theater 1%

Kok-Wha Lie - THE KING AND I - Seefestspiele Mörbisch 0

Lukas Sandmann - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 0

Milica Jovanovic - THE KING AND I - Seefestspiele Mörbisch 0

Niklas Schurz - GREASE - Sommer Festspiele Amstetten 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Madwar - GREASE - Sommer Festspiele Amstetten 33%

Andrew D. Edwards - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 27%

Titanic - CHARLES QUIGGIN - Landestheater Linz 16%

Charles Quiggin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 11%

Fanny und Alexander - HANS KUDLICH - Landestheater Linz 7%

Andrew D. Edwards - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Landestheater Linz 5%

Christopher Barreca - LADY BESS - Theater St. Gallen 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aaron Röll - HAIR - Felsenreitschule Salzburg 66%

James Park - REBECCA - Raimund Theater 16%

Daniela Dett - ANASTASIA - Landestheater Linz 8%

Judith Jandl - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 4%

Daniela Dett - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 2%

Sam Madwar - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 2%

Christian Fröhlich - TITANIC - Landestheater Linz 1%

Veronika Appedu - GREASE - Sommer Festspiele Amstetten 1%

Franziska Stanner - FANNY UND ALEXANDER - Landestheater Linz 0

Joel Parnis - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Musiktheater Linz 0