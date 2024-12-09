X Ambassadors Add Lola Scott as Special Guest on Headline Melbourne Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Frontier Touring have announced special guest Sydney-based multi-instrumentalist Lola Scott on US pop-rock trio, X Ambassadors’ exclusive Melbourne headline show next month at the Corner Hotel on Wednesday 29 January. X Ambassadors with special guest Lola Scott show at the iconic Corner Hotel are on sale now here.

X Ambassadors will also tour the country supporting Irish legends The Script on their ‘Satellites World Tour’ Australian dates across January and February.

X Ambassadors – Sam Nelson Harris (vocals, guitar, saxophone, bass), Casey Harris (piano, keys) and Adam Levin (drums) exploded onto scene with their debut album VHS, and have barely missed a beat since. The multi-platinum-selling trio have gone on to dominate the alternative charts over the last decade with huge hits ‘Unsteady’ and ‘Renegades’ generating over 1.3 billion streams combined and leading the band to a world tour spanning three years.

The trio have just released Townies (out now via Virgin Music Group, here), four new songs that take a deeper look into the world of XA's 2024 album Townie. These songs were written during, before and after the process of making the album but all felt connected to the heart of the project in their own unique ways. Focus track ‘Fragile’ was written before they had officially begun work on the album. It marks the end of one sonic journey and the beginning of another; a bridge from the surreal, freaky world of Beautiful Liar to the reflective Townie.

About Lola Scott

Boasting a distinct, assured blend of 2000’s nostalgia, dream-pop and sharp guitar hooks with witty lyricism, Lola Scott’s distinct sound has cemented her as one of the brightest hopes in the Australian neo-pop scene.

Hailing from the Southern Highlands in NSW, Lola Scott has been writing songs since the age of 8. Classically trained in guitar, the now Sydney-based multi-instrumentalist has worked tirelessly expanding her musical offering both with her own releases and song writing sessions, writing with local innovative pop and indie acts including Mallrat, GRAACE, grentperez, CXLOE, Gretta Ray, Jaguar Jonze, Vera Blue & Matt Mason (DMA’s).

Ahead of the release of single ‘High School Drama’ in August of 2023, Lola Scott signed to management & label with Chugg Music (Lime Cordiale, Teenage Dads, Mia Rodriguez).

Closing out 2023 with the release of ‘Last One Standing’, Scott set up the new year by announcing her slot at Lookout Festival, where she shared the stage with Queens of the Stone Age, Spiderbait, The Chats & POND.

2024 has brought with it multiple performances for Scott so far, playing Tone City Records Festival in WA, opening for Alex Lahey in Wollongong, opening for Teenage Joans at Vivid Sydney & recently announcing festival slots at both Rolling Sets Festival, and Changing Tides Festival.

Lola Scott strengthens her ability to effortlessly genre-mix and push the boundaries of what you might have expected from her next, whilst still sounding undeniably hers. Coming off the back of ‘Last One Standing’ Lola re-introduced her sound through ‘Only Miss U’ in May of this year.

With the last 3 releases being added to full rotation at triple j, Lola Scott’s latest single ‘Caffeine’ promises to further solidify her standing as a burgeoning Australian voice.

Lola Scott Photo Credit: Alex Wall

Comments