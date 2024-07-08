Tyler Childers Confirms 2025 Headline Tour in Australia and New Zealand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Tyler Childers will take his “Mule Pull Tour” to Australia and New Zealand in February with newly confirmed shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena, Brisbane’s Sandstone Point Hotel, Byron Bay’s The Green Room, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Newcastle’s Foreshore Park, Canberra’s Royal Theatre, Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Korumburra’s Coal Creek Community Park and Museum.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, July 9 at 1:00pm local time until Friday, July 12 at 9:00am local time, with general on-sale following Friday at 10:00am local time. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Blaze Aid, a local Australian organization that helps rebuild communities after natural disasters. To register for pre-sale access, visit HERE.

The newly confirmed dates follow Childers’ extensive 2024 run, which kicked off earlier this year with sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights), Inglewood’s Kia Forum and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), of which The Tennessean proclaimed, “a powerfully emotional performance…[Childers] emerged in Nashville as a confident arena superstar.” Additional stops this year include Boulder’s Folsom Field, Missoula’s Washington-Grizzly Stadium and Washington State’s Gorge Amphitheatre among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Further adding to his landmark year, Childers recently released “Song While You’re Away,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for the new Twisters movie (out July 19). Of the song, Consequence praises, “a heartfelt ballad, capturing the gritty-voiced realism and Americana poetry that Childers is a master of,” while Holler declares, “Childers does a magnificent job of building up the momentum across the track, slowly releasing the song’s gorgeous energy for maximum wholesome effect.”

The song follows Childers’ acclaimed new album, Rustin’ In The Rain, which was released this past fall via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records (stream/purchase here) and debuted at #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with 38,500 equivalent units sold—a career-high sales week for Childers. The record features seven tracks including the 2x GRAMMY and ACM-nominated single, “In Your Love,” which debuted alongside an official music video last summer. Since then, it has broken into the top 35 on the Mediabase Country chart, garnered over 10 million video views, 165 million on-demand streams and received praise from outlets such as NPR Music, Billboard, Pitchfork, Stereogum, The Advocate and Rolling Stone, who declares, “the music video of compassion and caring we need right now,” while USA Today calls the video “a much-needed portrait of inclusivity” and Paste proclaims, “Childers is the most essential mainstream country musician working right now.” Watch/share the video, written/creative directed by Silas House, and starring Colton Haynes and James Scully, HERE.

Recorded at Dragline Studios, Rustin’ In The Rain was produced by Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps—James Barker (pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitar), Rodney Elkins (drums), Chase Lewis (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle).

The record follows 2022’s triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, which featured eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives—Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise. Released to widespread acclaim, Esquire praised, “Who’s doing it better than Childers in roots music these days? No one,” while the Associated Press declared, “fearless exuberance…one of country music’s most compelling and unpredictable artists” and NPR Music asserted, “eight songs so good he had to record them thrice.” Before Hounds, Childers released 2020’s Grammy-nominated surprise album, Long Violent History, which NPR Music called an “explicit and remarkable stand in solidarity.” His two previous releases, 2019’s #1 Country Squire as well 2017’s RIAA Platinum debut, Purgatory, were released to overwhelming critical and commercial acclaim. In the years since his debut, Childers has earned seven Grammy nominations and has been featured on “CBS This Morning,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, July 12 at 10:00am local time

July 9—Toronto, Ontario—Budweiser Stage* (SOLD OUT)

July 11—London, Ontario—Rock the Park Festival

July 12—Ottawa, Ontario—Ottawa Bluesfest

August 4—Whitefish, MT—Big Mountain Ranch‡

August 6—Calgary, Alberta—Scotiabank Saddledome^ (SOLD OUT)

August 8—Vancouver, British Columbia—Rogers Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

August 10—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

August 14—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre† (SOLD OUT)

August 17—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field#

August 20—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre~ (SOLD OUT)

August 21—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater~ (SOLD OUT)

August 23—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre** (SOLD OUT)

August 24—Missoula, MT—Washington-Grizzly Stadium‡‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 22—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

October 5—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling Festival

February 6, 2025—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

February 8, 2025—Brisbane, Australia—Sandstone Point Hotel

February 9, 2025—Byron Bay, Australia—The Green Room

February 12, 2025—Sydney, Australia—Hordern Pavilion

February 15, 2025—Newcastle, Australia—Newcastle Foreshore Park

February 16, 2025—Canberra, Australia—Royal Theatre

February 20, 2025—Melbourne, Australia—Sidney Myer Music Bowl

February 22, 2025—Korumburra, Australia—Coal Creek Community Park and Museum

*with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

‡with special guest Vincent Neil Emerson

^with special guest Allison Russell

+with special guests Allison Russell and Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

†with special guests Shakey Graves and Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

#with special guests Shakey Graves and Laid Back Country Picker

~with special guests Shakey Graves and Bella White

**with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Joy Oladokun and Bella White

‡‡with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Joy Oladokun

