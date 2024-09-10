The TEN Tenors to Embark on 30th Anniversary Tour in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marking 30 years since their very first performance in Brisbane in 1995, Australia’s favourite tenor ensemble The TEN Tenors will embark on the massive Australian leg of the tour that will take them across every state, 38 shows over two months from April 2025.

Tickets on sale presale from Thursday, 12 September and general on sale from Thursday 19 September. For ticket links and further details go to HERE.



What started as a one-off performance for a corporate event by a slightly rag tag group of young blokes from Brisbane’s Conservatorium of Music in 1995 has gone on to become a musical and touring juggernaut. The TEN Tenors have circled the world multiple times and performed in some of the most iconic venues including Royal Albert Hall London, The Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, The Sydney Opera House and more. The TEN Tenors now have a touring history in 37 countries around the world and performed more than 3,500 shows.



“The TEN Tenors sound has been refined, the dancing is light years ahead and the suits are definitely better and matching, but the heart, soul and energy of the group remains as it always has. They are serious about singing, slightly irreverent and always fun.”



Since their inception there have been approximately 60 members of The TEN Tenors. All have been exceptional singers and have come from all aspects of vocal styles. The currently lineup includes some of the finest opera singers from Australia and New Zealand, including Boyd Owen, Daniel Belle, Ammon Bennett and Cameron Barclay. The TEN Tenors also feature highly accomplished contemporary and musical theatre singers including Michael Edwards, Adrian Li Donni, JD Smith and Sam Ward. One could say this is the strongest line up The TEN Tenors have ever assembled; and led by the incredible talent of musical director Michael Edwards.



Becoming one of The TEN Tenors means joining an exclusive brotherhood. “We don’t have a secret tattoo or a ring, but for a time there we did have the secret cuff links that were worn on stage,” jokes producer and long-time manager of The TEN Tenors, D-J Wendt. “The camaraderie and feeling of being a Tenor can be likened to the combination of the best parts of a strong family bond, a football team and a secret club, rolled in to one.” Says classical tenor Boyd Owen.



The TEN Tenors are known for their iconic performances of some of the all time great songs which over the years have become TEN Tenor staples - included Bohemian Rhapsody, Hallelujah, Time of my Life, Here’s to the Heroes, Shallow, Pearl Fishers Duet, Funiculì, Funiculà, Largo AL Factotum and, of course, Nessun Dorma. Each show features new and exciting interpretations of well-known classical pop and rock songs, accompanied by show-stopping choreography. The TEN Tenors are famous the world over for their incredibly clever and witty musical medleys including the “Michael Jackson medley” ,“Bee Gee’s”, “Jersey Boys”, “Disco”, “80’s”, “Boy Band”, and of course the “Diva Medley”, which has snippets of 22 songs seamlessly joined for a rocking and sometimes ironic romp through a catalogue of massive “Diva” hits.



The TEN Tenors will start the new year in Germany where they kick off a European tour before returning to Australia to commence their Australian tour at The Star Gold Coast on 24 April 2025.

TOUR DATES:

Thurs 24 April Gold Coast, Qld The Star, Gold Coast Sat 26 April Caloundra, Qld The Events Centre (*2 shows – 2pm & 7pm) Sun 27 April Toowoomba, Qld Empire Theatre Thurs 1 May Maryborough, Qld Brolga Theatre Fri 2 May Bundaberg, Qld Moncrieff Entertainment Centre Sat 3 May Rockhampton, Qld Pilbeam Theatre Mon 5 May Cairns, Qld Cairns Performing Arts Centre Tues 6 May Townsville, Qld Townsville Civic Theatre Fri 9 May Nowra, NSW Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre Sat 10 May Thirroul, NSW Anita’s Theatre Sun 11 May Canberra, ACT Canberra Theatre (*2 shows – 1.30pm & 6.30pm) Tues 13 May Sydney, NSW Sydney Opera House, Concert Hall Thurs 15 May Albury, NSW Albury Entertainment Centre Sat 17 May Melbourne, VIC Palais Theatre Sun 18 May Geelong, VIC Costa Hall (*2 shows – 1.30pm & 6.30pm) Tues 20 May Frankston, VIC Frankston Arts Centre Thurs 22 May Narre Warren, VIC Bunjil Place (*2 shows – 2pm & 7pm) Sat 24 May Adelaide, SA Her Majesty’s Theatre Tues 27 May Hobart, TAS Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Thurs 29 May Bunbury, WA Bunbury Regional Ent. Centre Fri 30 May Perth, WA Crown Theatre Sat 31 May Mandurah, WA Mandurah Performing Arts Centre (*2 shows 2pm/7pm) Tues 3 June Darwin, NT Darwin Entertainment Centre Thurs 5 June Sutherland, NSW The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (*2 shows 2pm/7pm) Sat 7 June Port Macquarie, NSW Glasshouse, Port Macquarie (*2 shows – 2pm & 7pm) Sun 8 June Newcastle, NSW Civic Theatre Wed 11 June Brisbane, Qld QPAC Concert Hall

