Tenor Juan Diego Flórez is Headed to Australia in November

Tenor Juan Diego Flórez is coming to Australia for the first time Illustrious international tenor Juan Diego Flórez will perform for Australian audiences via three special recitals this November, marking the global sensation's first performances on our soil.



The exclusive tour is presented by Castiglione Arts and Culture, and will be held on Thursday 2 November at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall, on Sunday 5 November at Sydney Opera House and on Tuesday 7 November at Llewellyn Hall in Canberra. Tickets are selling fast for all three recitals.



Juan Diego Flórez is an operatic superstar, having performed at every major international opera house, with numerous popular album releases and global accolades such as being recognised as one of the finest opera singers of all time by the BBC.



Flórez' wife and mother of his two children is Australian, so he eagerly anticipates the opportunity to perform in her home country. “I look forward to singing for the first time in Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra. I am very glad to meet the audience in Australia, and present a beautiful program in recital,” says Flórez.



Hailing from Lima, Peru, Flórez's stunningly expressive voice and remarkable agility have earned him widespread critical acclaim, particularly for his performances of the Bel Canto and French Romantic repertoire. The tenor's many distinctions include Peru's highest honour, the Gran Cruz de la Orden El Sol, and being recognised as a Kammersänger by the Austrian government in 2012.



Prior to his opera career, Flórez had success as the lead singer and songwriter of his own rock band, while also performing Peruvian folk music and pop. Growing up, he sung in a pub where his mother worked in the Barranco district of Lima.



“It was a tremendous experience for me…I had to be ready to sing anything from “huaynos” to Elvis Presley music and, in my mind, that served me a great deal because, in the final analysis, any music that is well structured—whether it is jazz, opera, or pop—is good music,” Flórez says.



In 2011, Flórez founded Sinfonía por el Perú, an inclusive social project that operates orchestras and choirs throughout Peru to help the most vulnerable children and adolescents through music. In recognition of the foundation's work, he was named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and received the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award.



After his Australian performances, Flórez will continue to appear at recitals internationally, including Milan's famed Teatro alla Scala (La Scala); widely acclaimed as the greatest opera house in Europe.



Opera aficionados and music lovers alike are invited to be a part in this historic event, and witness the awe-inspiring talent of a true musical icon.

Photo Credit: Gregor Hohenberg