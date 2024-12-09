TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Extends For Final Time in Melbourne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has announced its final Melbourne performances at the Princess Theatre, with the season extended for the very last time before closing on Sunday, 2nd March 2025. This is Australia’s last chance to see this smash hit, award winning musical.



Following a triumphant national tour with seasons in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane, this iconic production will take its final bow in Melbourne. The final performances will go on sale on Friday, 13th December at www.tinathemusical.com.au.



Melbourne audiences and fans across Australia have embraced TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL for its compelling portrayal of Tina Turner’s extraordinary life and career. By the time it closes, the show will have sold over 700,000 tickets across 640 performances nationally, a monumental achievement.



With record-breaking box office sales and standing ovations every night, the musical has garnered critical acclaim. The Herald Sun declared, “TINA slays,” while The Age described it as leaving audiences “on their feet, as ecstatic as if they were at one of the legend’s live concerts,” and Time Out celebrated its “dazzling, high-voltage celebration of resilience and rock‘n’roll.”



Since its highly anticipated Australian premiere in May 2023 at Theatre Royal Sydney, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has captured our hearts with its powerful storytelling, incredible performances, and iconic music. Featuring 23 hit songs including, “Simply The Best,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Nutbush City Limits” and “Proud Mary”, this hit musical has received 37 prestigious award nominations including BEST MUSICAL (Tony Awards) and BEST NEW MUSICAL (Olivier Awards).



Produced by Paul Dainty AO/TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and the late Tina Turner, the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.



Don’t miss your opportunity to witness this electrifying musical before the curtain falls for the final time. TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience, passion, and timeless music that has captivated audiences across the nation. Tickets for the last performances go on sale this Friday — secure your place at this unforgettable theatrical event!

Comments