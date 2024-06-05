Review: The Queen's Ball - A Bridgerton Experience, at Fever Exhibition And Experience Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dearest gentle reader, the time has come to accept your invitation to ‘the event’ of this year’s social calendar, The Queen's Ball - A Bridgerton Experience. Make sure to dress to impress not only the ton, but more importantly Her Majesty, The Queen, who is on the lookout for this season’s ‘Diamond’. The Queen's Ball - A Bridgerton Experience is an immersive theatrical event that allows you to not only snap some ‘en vogue’ pictures for your social media account, but also to have a dance with your ‘suitor to be’ – if you have brought one! The Queen's Ball - A Bridgerton Experience also allows interaction with actors/dancers through an immersive romantic storyline that plays out throughout the evening. In addition, if you are a VIP ticket holder, you receive the honour of being presented to Her Majesty and given the opportunity to bow in her presence – much to the envy of all standard admission ticket holders, who are looking on. As a reviewer of The Queen's Ball - A Bridgerton Experience, I adopt my secret persona as Lady Whistledown, and give this event 4 Stars. I hope the Queen approves!

Nicolas Mena and Alexandra Vladimirov

Photo by Eloise Coomber

After success in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Denver, New York, Toronto and Montreal, The Queen's Ball - A Bridgerton Experience has made its way down under. As a fan of Bridgerton myself, I was most excited to attend this immersive Regency-era London event. Upon entry into the venue, through a stunning floral entrance, it became clear that The Queen's Ball was going to be a lot of fun. Yet the first 30 minutes of the experience does perhaps seem a little slow, if you are not wanting to queue and take photos at the many unique photo opportunities. However, most of my fellow guests did seem very excited to take as many pictures as possible! Once the actors/dances start roaming around the venue and interacting with guests, The Queen's Ball quickly lives up to its description of being a theatrical experience, and before you know it, Her Majesty, The Queen, is entering to sit on her throne.

The Australian show director/choreographer of this experience, Yvette Lee, does a great job in recreating Bridgerton’s romance and sensuality through dance. Lead dancers Alexandra Vladimirov and Nicolas Mena excel as our romantic couple of the evening, Maria and Wilfred. Carter Rickard as Sir Harris, Emily Lodge as Lady St. Claire and Lachlan Purcell as Queen’s Vallet do a stellar job in interacting with the crowd. They also at times provide some rather amusing commentary when having to ‘manage the crowd’. This playful sass adds to the unique Regency-era atmosphere. Beth Cain as ‘The Bee’ and Claire Chihambake as ‘The Queen’ also give compelling performances.

Nicolas Mena, Alexandra Vladimirov, Lachlan Purcell and Claire Chihambake

Photo by Eloise Coomber

For me, the highlight of the evening was having a look around the venue and seeing the diversity of my fellow attendees. As a television series, Bridgerton places a strong focus on inclusion and diversity, something that its creative team and producers should be very proud of. The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is a testament to Bridgerton’s focus on making society more diverse and inclusive.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is being held at the Fever Exhibitions Hall in Brunswick on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Invitations are limited so get in quick.

Nicolas Mena and Alexandra Vladimirov

Photo by Eloise Coomber

