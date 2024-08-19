QUASIMODO IN MUSICAL IN CONCERT Comes to Melbourne Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadwest Productions in association with the Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Orchestra will present the world premiere of Quasimodo – The Musical in Concert, a new and spectacular re-imagination of Victor Hugo’s classic hunchback story, focussing on the true meaning of love. It will premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Melbourne from 20 – 22 September.

Featuring lush orchestrations by Hamish Ander and under the Artistic and Musical Direction of Andrew Wailes, this show features memorable characters, and a series of sweeping and powerful musical performances telling the universal human issues of Love, Lust, Betrayal and Murder. . . with a twist of Broadway. Original music and lyrics have been created by Melbourne-based producer Samuel Kristy.

A stellar cast of some of Australia’s best musical theatre soloists has been assembled to bring this wonderful new score to life including Joshua Robson (Phantom of the Opera), Des Flanagan (Moulin Rouge), Michael Lampard and Ben Clark (Opera Australia), Enya Angel, Fem Belling, Paul Hogan, Julee Johnson andSean Hutton.

They will be joined by the Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra against a backdrop of audio-visual splendour. This will be the world premiere of this powerful and captivating concert version of the (largely untold) story of Victor Hugo’s classic romantic thriller – an uplifting story of love, passion, hope and resilience.

Set in Paris 1482 in the Gothic marvel of Notre Dame Cathedral, Quasimodo -The Musical catapults us into a thrilling tale of unrequited love and a tangled web of mystery, adventure, and intrigue which envelopes the characters – the hunchbacked bellringer Quasimodo, the Gypsy girl Esmeralda, Captain Phoebus and the Evil Archdeacon Frollo.

Using the unique setting of Melbourne historic Capitol Theatre, with its breathtaking multi-coloured ceiling, this sumptuous concert version will feature costumed soloists, lighting effects, screen projections, as well as the power of a live orchestra and large chorus performing a musical feast which blends the best elements of sumptuous symphonic writing with classic Broadway music and elements of rock, pop, swing, and jazz.

