Phil Burton To Guest Star In BURN THE FLOOR - DARE TO DREAM Australian Tour

This year's tour of international dance sensation BURN THE FLOOR – DARE TO DREAM will star the much loved and supremely talented Phil Burton from globally renowned supergroup Human Nature.
The Victorian season will commence in Sale on August 28, then Bendigo August 29, and onto a short season at Palms at Crown from August 30 to September 1st. The final stop will be in Ballarat on September 3rd.
2024 celebrates the 25th Anniversary of BURN THE FLOOR and this year the legendary production will feature the Great Aussie Rock Classics, including INXS, John Farnham, Cold Chisel, Sia, AC/DC, Keith Urban and of course music from one of the world's finest pop vocal groups Human Nature.
This year's title DARE TO DREAM reflects the dancer's mantra as each dancer pushes the extremes bringing their famous, infectious, rebellious energy to the stage every single night wearing stunning costumes and engulfed in rock and roll lighting!
Venue: The Wedge Performing Arts Centre, Sale
Day & Time: Wednesday 28 August 7.30pm
Bookings: https://tickets.thewedge.com.au/event/345:1096/
Venue: Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo
Day & Time: Thursday 29 August 7.30pm
Bookings: https://boxoffice.gotix.com.au/WebPages/EntaWebGateway/gateway.aspx?
Venue: The Palms at Crown, Melbourne
Day & Time: Friday 30 August 7.30pm; Sat 31 August 2pm & 7.30pm; Sunday 1 Sept 2pm
Bookings: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/artist/803589
Venue: Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts, Ballarat
Day & Time: Tuesday 3 September 7.30pm
Bookings: https://BGRAM.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/118787
