PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT LIVE! Will Tour Australia For The First Time In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peppa Pig is back touring Australia for the first time since 2018 in her oinktastic stage show, Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE!

Having enjoyed sell-out success with past tours in Australia, the all-new Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! looks set for a triumphant Australian debut in 2025. Presented by TEG Life Like Touring and Fierylight, Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! will tour the nation from April to May 2025. Tickets On Sale to the public Tuesday 3 December at 10am local time. Australian fans are encouraged to join the Waitlist for exclusive access to Presale tickets via peppapiglive.com.au

Based on the much-loved animated series, this new live show, packed with fun, games and amazing puppets will delight audiences in 9 venues across Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales and Western Australia in 2025.

Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea! Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles, Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans and is a perfect introduction to theatre.

“We are excited to be bringing Peppa Pig back to Australia in 2025 with TEG Life Like Touring,” says show director and writer, Richard Lewis from Fierylight. “For Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! we have created lots of new puppets our Australian audiences wouldn't have seen before. We bring together all sorts of different techniques to make the action and fun with Peppa, her family and friends come to life on stage. Also, the level of audience interaction has increased, with even more opportunities in this new show for the audience to sing along, dance and to get involved.”



In 2024 Peppa Pig celebrates 20 years on our screens having first aired in May 2004. She also celebrates 15 years of live stage shows as Peppa Pig Live has played to sell-out crowds across Australia, USA, UK, Ireland and Asia, entertaining almost 3 million people.

Join Peppa, along with her family and friends, in their latest new adventure as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party - it's going to be an exciting and fun packed day, promising interactive fun, songs and games for preschoolers. It's the perfect family treat.

PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT LIVE! AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

Frankston Arts Centre, VIC Sat 12 April 2025

Brisbane Powerhouse, QLD Sat 19 April 2025

Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC Sat 26 & Sun 27 April 2025

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC Wed 30 April 2025

Geelong Arts Centre, VIC Sat 3 May 2025

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA Sat 10 May 2025

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW Wed 14 May 2025

The Coliseum, Sydney, NSW Sat 17 & Sun 18 May 2025

Regal Theatre, Perth, WA Sat 24 May 2025

Comments