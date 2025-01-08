Melbourne Opera Will Perform DIE MEISTERSINGER VON NUMBERG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Billed as the opera event of 2025, Melbourne Opera's multi-million dollar production of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg will see opera lovers converge in Melbourne from 16–22 February.

Audiences will experience a 4.5-hour production of Wagner's epic - and only - comedy, with multiple intervals across the afternoon and evening. Themed catering will be available.

Staged at the resplendent world heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building, the production comes from Suzanne Chaundy, the visionary director behind the groundbreaking, internationally acclaimed Ring Cycle Cultural Festival in 2023.

International Wagner expert Anthony Negus returns once again to conduct, marking seven years collaborating with Suzanne Chaundy on Wagner operas.

The production features an all Australian cast and will employ over 200 performers, musicians, and creatives.

With a nod to Shakespeare's Globe, Andrew Bailey’s (The Ring Cycle) set design enhances the architectural splendour of the world heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building, with tiered seating for 1200 people.

“Our Meistersinger will be an event: not at all like a normal night at the opera. It will unfold over its many hours and spacious intervals in Melbourne’s iconic and UNESCO World Heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building. We are effectively building a theatre space within the Exhibition Building with a raised stage, orchestra pit and tiered seating bank, whilst making the venue a production ‘hero’,” says Suzanne.



“In our current age of dehumanization, this production will be proudly and profoundly human. It will have a huge life force and energy behind it. I want to bring forward the humour and joy alongside the serious aspects of respect for traditional art forms. Art can innovate and remain true to its roots. Innovation breathes new life into tradition. It is Wagner’s life story,” says Suzanne.

Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg features an international Australian cast led by bass baritone Warwick Fyfe. Warwick is a leading exponent of the Wagnerian repertoire, who won widespread acclaim as Wotan in The Ring Cycle. He is beyond thrilled to be making his debut in the demanding lead role of Hans Sachs, after performing several other roles in Wagner’s comedy throughout his illustrious career.

“Meistersinger is a miracle of complex engineering and Sachs is the largest cog. It is like a Brueghel painting in that the closer you look, the more you see.”

Many of Australia’s greatest opera singers join Warwick in this production. Tenor James Egglestone (Siegmund and Loge in The Ring Cycle) takes on the role of Walther von Stolzing, while Christopher Hillier (Gunther in The Ring Cycle) plays Sixtus Beckmesser.

The divinely talented Lee Abrahmsen (Sieglinde and Fricka in The Ring Cycle) plays Pogner’s daughter Eva, while the accomplished Robert Macfarlane (Mime in The Ring Cycle) plays Sach’s apprentice, David.

Mezzo-soprano Deborah Humble (Erda and Waltraute in The Ring Cycle) plays Eva’s companion, Magdalene, while Steven Gallop (Fafner in The Ring Cycle) plays the Pogner.

Melbourne Opera, which receives no government funding, stages multiple full-scale productions each year on Melbourne’s main stages. The company gives many young singers and musicians invaluable professional experience at the outset of their careers in the company of distinguished experienced artists. As well as mainstream repertoire, the company also presents many lesser-known masterpieces.

