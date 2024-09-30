Leon Bridges Returns to Australia in January 2025 for Biggest Headline Dates Yet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award winner and contemporary R&B star Leon Bridges will sweep local audiences off their feet when he returns to Australia in January 2025 – presented by Penny Drop, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring.

Landing down under for the first time since 2022 to perform his biggest Australian shows to date, the Texan singer-songwriter will bring to the stage all elements of his career spanning experiences, inspirations, and award winning catalogue of songs.

Kicking off at Brisbane’s iconic Riverstage on Friday 17 January, Leon’s all ages tour will continue through ICC Sydney Theatre and Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, with stops at some of the country’s most spectacular wineries, including Bowral’s Centennial Vineyards and Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate, for a day on the green.

Leon Bridges together with Melbourne phenomenon Glass Beams will present a not-to-be-missed music experience in Brisbane, Bowral and Mt Duneed. Glass Beams will make their anticipated return to Australia after playing sold out shows around the world and winning over global audiences with their timeless fusion of cultures and sounds.

Tickets for The Leon Tour will go on sale Friday 4 October (11am local time) via HERE. Sign up to become a Frontier Member to access the Frontier Presale, starting Wednesday 2 October (9am local time).

No stranger to Australian shores, Leon’s 2025 tour marks his sixth visit to Australia since his 2016 debut, and an incredible trajectory that has seen him progress from intimate theatres to multiple sold-out Sydney Opera House Concert Halls on his last visit.

Celebrated for his captivating on-stage presence, Bridges is a rare talent and true entertainer. From unforgettable TV appearances, including last week’s stunning rendition of ‘That’s What I Love’ with The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to intimate gigs for the likes of Barack Obama at the White House, Leon has continued to push the boundaries of his career.

The highly anticipated new album from Leon Bridges, simply titled Leon, is released this Friday 4 October (Sony). Leon features 13 handcrafted tracks spotlighting Bridges’ signature storytelling and organic genre alchemy. Leon unfolds as his most poignant, powerful, and personal body of work to date, a journey through the things he holds dearest, and the memories of the people and places that shaped him. Six years in the making, this record is unmistakably Leon.

Between album releases, Leon has garnered over a dozen platinum and gold certifications, stacked up billions of streams, and entrenched himself at the forefront of culture. As a sought-after collaborator, he has impressively joined forces with everyone from John Mayer and Kacey Musgraves to Lucky Daye, Noah Cyrus, Khruangbin and Carin León. Collaborating so far this year with Gunna on ‘clear my rain’, contributing to the Twister soundtrack with ‘Chrome Cowgirl’, and joining Kacey Musgraves on ‘Superbloom’ for the extended edition of her album Deeper Well, Leon continues to position himself as musical chameleon that can bend any genre to fit into his boundless sonic universe.

Joining the tour as special guests in Brisbane, Bowral and Mt Duneed is Glass Beams, the project of Indian-Australian musician Rajan Silva whose serpentine, psychedelic tinged tracks have catapulted into the collective consciousness of millions of new followers through social media, streaming and word of mouth. Expanding from solo project to a trio for their live shows, the band have seen phenomenal success selling out every show on both their debut European and North American tours — adding numerous additional dates and venue upgrades due to demand.

Glass Beams capture the cross-pollination of East and West, old and new, and present a timeless fusion of cultures and sounds beamed through a prism of live instrumentation and DIY electronica, all wrapped up inside a mesmerising visual world. Releasing their anticipated sophomore EP Mahal earlier this year, The Guardian announced Glass Beams were ‘one to watch’ as they “hypnotise with a psychedelic fusion of Aussie surf rock and traditional Indian music”. Watch their incredible live performance on KEXP here. ​

LEON BRIDGES AUSTRALIAN TOUR ​JANUARY 2025

​With special guests Glass Beams (Brisbane)

​With special guests Los Bitchos (Melbourne & Sydney)

​With special guests Glass Beams & Maple Glider (a day on the green)

​Presented by Penny Drop, Chugg Entertainment & Frontier Touring

FRIDAY 17 JANUARY

​Riverstage | Brisbane QLD

​ticketmaster.com.au

SUNDAY 19 JANUARY

​Centennial Vineyards | Bowral NSW (a day on the green)

​adayonthegreen.com.au

TUESDAY 21 JANUARY

​ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney NSW

​ticketek.com.au

THURSDAY 23 JANUARY

​Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne VIC

​ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 25 JANUARY

​Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong VIC (a day on the green)

​adayonthegreen.com.au

