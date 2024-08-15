Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence is coming to Sydney and Melbourne!

Double award-winner of the Perth FRINGE WORLD Festival's premier accolade, the Martin Sims Award, as well as the Adelaide Tour Ready Award, presented by Adelaide Fringe, Crash Theatre Company's hit musical arrives to Sydney first after back-to-back sell-out seasons in WA.

Experience the electrifying musical that serves hot and sporty girl power like you've never seen before.

Tackling issues such as the future of women in sport and gender equality with a fun, uplifting take on the Shakespearean classic, step onto the court where an electrifying experience of music, dance and theatre-presented by an all-female powerhouse team of WA artists-will blow you away.

About the show

Mac Beth passionately pursues the coveted title of Year 12 Netball Captain of the Dunsinane Hell-Hounds. Expect a grippling tale of ambition, betrayal, and redemption as Coach Duncan's decisions spark a fierce battle for leadership. Amid accusations and hilarious plot twists, Mac's determination leads her to the brink of glory. But her reckless actions take her to the edge of despair, creating suspicion and fear among her teammates. As alliances shift and friendships fracture, a climactic showdown awaits the netball battlefield. Will Mac's relentless drive for success ultimately lead to her triumph, or banishment?

In a thrilling Shakespearean twist on the netball court, Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence delves deep into the dangerous realms of unchecked ambition while highlighting the fierce determination and competitive spirit of teenage girls on the netball court. Think Dreamgirls but Mean Girls, this energetic production breathes new life into a literary classic. It is also fuelled by a soundscape underpinned by electronic pop-synth compositions created by award-winning vocalist, DJ, music producer, and finalist for the Australian Women in Music Awards, Project BEXX.

This show marks CRASH's next big step into the national landscape. Led by co-directors Ana Ferreira Manhoso and Courtney McManus, the show is set to reignite conversations on several stages across the globe. We are a catalyst for the crusade of gender equality, inviting audiences not just to an electrifying multidisciplinary experience, but the emotional journey of sisterhood; reinforcing the vision for a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable future for women in sports. If you are looking for a fresh and original show that everyone can enjoy, get your tickets now!

26 - 29 September 2024

Turner Theatre, 19 Mary Ann St, 2007

Tickets and information at sydneyfringe.com

