Kane Brown to Play In The Air Tour Dates for Australia & New Zealand This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum award-winning entertainer Kane Brown has revealed additional dates for his highly anticipated In the Air Tour. As part of the global tour, Brown will visit Australia and New Zealand this November, with special guests Kameron Marlowe and Kaylee Bell on all shows.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 1pm (local time) on Thursday 11 July, before general public tickets go on sale at 2pm (local time) on Friday 12 July. More information HERE.

Returning to Australasia for the first time since 2022, when he headlined CMC Rocks QLD and performed acclaimed sideshows shows to sell-out crowds, Kane Brown has continued his meteoric rise and will play his biggest shows down under yet!

On the heels of receiving the ACM Honors International Award for his contributions to the country music format on a global scale, Brown tours extensively through the US, playing major stadium shows including returning to Boston’s iconic Fenway Park, where he last year made history as the first black artist to sell-out a headlining show in the venue’s 100 year+ history.

Brown recently sat down on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist to talk about his early start in the industry, touring globally, as well as his upcoming new music and tour dates. With latest single, ‘Miles On It’, Brown reunites with Marshmello for an upbeat country-pop anthem that made history to become the No.1 most-added song on both US country and pop radio simultaneously on release.

With a genre-defying catalogue that fuses country, pop, hip-hop and more, Kane Brown live in action is an experience for all music lovers. Don’t miss his In The Air Australia and New Zealand tour this November, when he returns to antipodean shores for his biggest shows yet.

Kane Brown AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KAMERON MARLOWE & KAYLEE BELL

THURSDAY 14 NOVEMBER

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

TUESDAY 19 NOVEMBER

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

FRIDAY 22 NOVEMBER

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

MONDAY 25 NOVEMBER

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Comments