ISMO Will Embark On 2024 Australian Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



No matter where you are in the world, ISMO has an undeniable ability to make people see familiar cultural norms in an entirely new way! ISMO's WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR kicks off in Australia in November 2024. The tour will take him to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney for the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival. Tickets are on sale now at bohmpresents.com.

Having started his career then in 2002, he is now a resident in the United States, ISMO continues to be the ultimate observer of culture and master of wordplay. His sharp writing and uniquely hilarious delivery make quick-fans of people of all backgrounds.

ISMO was the first Finnish comedian to perform on CONAN and the clip of his performance has become one of the most viewed late-night sets with over 135 million views! His debut appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden brought an overwhelming response and new level of success, garnering astronomical growth on his social media. ISMO hit the road almost non-stop with sold-out performances in clubs and theatres internationally.

He attracted big fans such as Gabriel Iglesias who asked ISMO to open for his groundbreaking special at Dodger Stadium in front of 60,000 fans. In 2023 ISMO opened for Gabriel at the 02 Arena in London. ISMO went on to sell-out his own European tour adding new dates along the way.

Check out ISMO's social media for weekly stand-up clips and hilarious thoughts from the road. You can sign up for ISMO's newsletter to get tour updates, exclusive merch offers and special announcements at ismo.fun.

Tour Dates

Perth Astor Theatre Wednesday 20 November

Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall Friday 22 November

Melbourne Palais Theatre Saturday 23 November

Sydney Sydney Opera House Sunday 24 November

Brisbane The Fortitude Music Hall Tuesday 26 November

Comments