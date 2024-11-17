Graham Norton Australian Tour Adds New Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After tickets for Graham Norton's first Australian tour sold out within a couple of hours of going on sale, new shows were added and also quickly sold out. In response, promoter TEG Dainty have announced third and final shows in Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 20th November at 11am local time.

Beloved Irish comedian, actor, author and television host Graham Norton will embark on his first-ever live tour of Australia in March. In An Evening with Graham Norton, the nine-time BAFTA TV Award winner will embark on a five-city tour of the country.

Join Graham for an evening of entertainment to celebrate, reflect and relive some of his biggest TV highlights and memorable moments to date. He will share his favourite laugh-out-loud moments and tales from behind the scenes of his legendary sofa chats with the world's biggest TV and film stars.

Filled with candid reflections using his sharp wit comedy, we all know and love, this retrospective will offer a rare glimpse into where it all began. Honest, hilarious and featuring an exclusive audience Q&A, this is an evening you won't want to miss and a rare opportunity to see one of the world's most beloved stars live!

On announcing An Evening with Graham Norton, he said: "I simply can't wait to tour Australia for the very first time in 2025. Bring your friends, neighbours and extended family and let's have some fun while I share some stories about me being on the telly. You can even ask me a question if you dare!”

Alongside his broadcast work, Graham has also just released his sixth novel Frankie – an immersive, decade-sweeping story that brims with Graham's trademark heart, intelligence and compellingly written characters.

In addition, the new season of The Graham Norton Show premieres Sunday, 20 October at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play. Then, from chat shows to games shows, Graham is ready to spin that wheel as host of the legendary game show when Wheel of Fortune Australia premieres on 10 and 10 Play in December.

An Evening with Graham Norton Australian tour dates 2025

ADELAIDE Convention Centre – Sunday March 9 – Evening & Matinee FINAL TICKETS

PERTH – Riverside Theatre, PCEC - Monday March 10 SOLD OUT

PERTH – Riverside Theatre, PCEC - Tuesday March 11 SOLD OUT

BRISBANE – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – Thursday March 13 SOLD OUT

BRISBANE – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – Friday March 14 SOLD OUT

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall, Arts Centre – Sunday March 16 – Evening & Matinee SOLD OUT

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall, Arts Centre – Tuesday March 18 NEW SHOW

SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House – Wednesday March 19 SOLD OUT

SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House – Thursday March 20 SOLD OUT

SYDNEY – State Theatre – Saturday March 22 NEW SHOW

Tickets for new shows on sale Wednesday November 20 at 11am. Visit tegdainty.com for more.

About Graham Norton

Multi award-winning presenter, broadcaster, author and comedian Graham Norton is one of the UK's most treasured personalities.

Across his illustrious career, Graham has won nine BAFTA awards including Best Entertainment Performance and Best Entertainment Programme, plus a Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards in 2017. Alongside presenting 31 series of the iconic The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Graham has commentated for the UK on the Eurovision Song Contest since 2009, co-hosting the show from Liverpool in 2023, and winning an RTS Award. He can also be seen as a regular judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race.

More recent shows include Last One Laughing Ireland for Amazon Prime, and Wheel of Fortune for ITV, and the past few years Graham has hosted the Graham Norton Book Club podcast on Audible.

Graham is the author of five novels and two memoirs, winning numerous awards and gaining bestseller status. To date, foreign rights to Graham's fiction have sold in over 10 countries. Forever Home, his last novel, became an instant bestseller in both the UK and Ireland, earning him dazzling reviews. His latest novel, Frankie was published this Autumn this year and stormed to number 4 in the Sunday Times Bestseller List.

About TEG DAINTY

TEG DAINTY produces and promotes shows across Australia and New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, South East Asia and South Africa. Paul Dainty, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY was awarded an AO in 2023 for distinguished service to the community through the organisation of the charitable stadium concert Firefight following the Bushfires in 2019-20. Paul Dainty's tours have included Guns N' Roses, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, George Michael, U2, Prince, Yusuf (Cat Stevens), Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Oprah Winfrey, Joanna Lumley and many more. Sports entertainment tours have included World Wrestling Entertainment and Crusty Demons. Theatrical Productions have included Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays, Hairspray the Musical, Singin' in the Rain, Hugh Jackman's Broadway to Oz and Dame Edna and Barry Humphries' tours in Australia, New Zealand, United States and the United Kingdom. Paul and TEG Dainty have also co-presented Disney's Aladdin and The Phantom of the Opera in Asia and is a Co-Producer of The Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise on Broadway which opened at the Broadhurst Theatre in 2022. Paul and TEG Dainty are currently producing Tina – The Tina Turner Musical which premiered in Sydney in May 2023.

